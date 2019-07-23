Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinky dances to Super 30’s Jugraafiya after a gruelling fitness session, actor says ‘love you mama’

Actor Hrithik Roshan is known for his commitment to fitness but it seems parents Pinky and Rakesh Roshan are not far behind. The actor’s mother Pinky has now featured in a clip where she is seen dancing to the actor’s song Jugraafiya from Super 30 during her workout.

Hrithik shared the video of his mom from the gym on Instagram and captioned it, “Wait for it... #championoflife #supermom #loveyoumama only a mother can express joy like this.”

Pinky can be seen lifting weights as the gym instructor pushes her to do a few more lifts. Instead of taking a break after she is done, she goes on to groove to the hit number playing in the background. The adorable video won almost 2 million likes within 14 hours on Instagram.

Hrithik’s Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur was among the first ones to react to the video. She wrote, “This just made my day #proudmama”. Super 30, inspired by the life of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, has found favour with the audience. The film has entered Rs 100 crore club within two weeks of release.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 released in theatres on July 12.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 11:38 IST