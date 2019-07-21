Girl braves crowd to give Hrithik Roshan a gift, Super 30 actor posts video. Watch here

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday shared a video on Instagram, which show a young girl braving a large crowd to present him with a gift. Hrithik also shared a picture of the gift, a friendship band.

The short video shows Hrithik at a gym, surrounded by his entourage. A large crowd can be seen hollering at him on the side. The young girl can be seen being lifted above the crowd at the back, as she reaches forward and catches Hrithik’s eye. The actor stops and takes what she’s handing over to him. Hrithik captioned the video, “At cult today there was a cute little girl who made me her friend.”

“Like this,” he captioned the second post, which showed the band the girl had gifted to him. “Hope she sees this,” Hrithik added.

The actor is currently basking in the success of his recent release, Super 30. Based on the life of a Bihar-based mathematician, Super 30 tells the story of how Anand Kumar started a coaching programme to help underprivileged children prepare for IIT-JEE entrance exams. The film has made Rs 88 crore in just over a week, and is expected to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark on Sunday.

Talking about the film’s success, he told Hindustan Times, “Yes, there is a feeling of satisfaction and of immense happiness. It is similar to how I felt when my first film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) had released. Box-office collections do have some sort of an importance, as they indicate that the audiences have accepted your work and connected to it in some way.”

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 13:50 IST