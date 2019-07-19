Hrithik Roshan on Super 30 success: ‘It’s similar to what I felt after Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’

Hard work pays off. And actor Hrithik Roshan has proved that with his latest film, Super 30. Not only is he getting good reviews for his performance as mathematician Anand Kumar, but the collections, too, have been steady so far.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima on Tuesday, Hrithik visited Anand’s hometown, Patna (Bihar) to celebrate the auspicious occasion, and took a tour of the city with him. Hrithik felicitated him and called Anand ‘the most important teacher’ in his life. Teachers from different schools of the city graced the gathering where Hrithik further felicitated teachers for their contribution to the educations sector, and hence being nation-builders. A special screening of the film was also organised for the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi, for which Hrithik himself was present. Excerpts from an interview with Hrithik, who is humbled by the love he is getting.

Super 30 opened strong, and garnered ₹50 crore in the opening weekend itself. Is there a feeling of satisfaction? How much do box-office collections mean to you?

Yes, there is a feeling of satisfaction and of immense happiness. It is similar to how I felt when my first film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) had released. Box-office collections do have some sort of an importance, as they indicate that the audiences have accepted your work and connected to it in some way.

Not just the collections, but the reviews, too, have praised the film, especially the way you portrayed your character. How happy did the reviews make you feel, and what’s been the best compliment so far?

It is always a great feeling when you are applauded for your work. The best compliment came in only a couple of days back, from the man himself. I wasn’t there at the screening when Anand sir watched the film. So recently, when he was patched in with Nandish (Singh, co-star) and me in a TV interview from Patna... he gave me his feedback and I screamed out of happiness. There can be no better validation than this to my work.

If you could, is there anything you would want to change about Super 30 now?

I wouldn’t change a single thing even if I could. Especially now, when people are showering so much love on it.

Anand Kumar has revealed that he’s suffering from an acoustic neuroma, a rare form of a tumour. What was your reaction?

I got to know about it very recently, and was taken aback and shocked by the news. We interacted on so many occasions in these last two years but he never mentioned it to me. I just hope and pray that he gets well soon.

How was the experience of travelling to Patna for Guru Purnima?

I had a great time spending Guru Purnima in Anand sir’s hometown, Patna. My heart was filled with the immense love and warmth that I got from the people there.

You have never catered to the stereotypes of a Hindi film hero. Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), Agneepath (2012) and now Super 30. What gives you the belief to always experiment?

I am somehow always drawn towards different and interesting characters and scripts. I love playing larger-than-life characters, and when I say larger than life, I don’t mean that they should be have physically like that with elaborate costumes. They have to be larger than life in their journey, just like Anand sir’s journey is. Also, the audiences are evolving in their choices and want to see you do different things. So, that is great.

