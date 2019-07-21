Hrithik Roshan takes kids to the movies, Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor play football. See pics

It was a busy day in Bollywood, as many celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Leone, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted out and about town.

Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan took their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan to the movies. Both Hrithik and Sussanne were dressed casually, and were spotted outside PVR, Juhu. Hrithik’s own film, Super 30, is on the cusp of crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan at the movies. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Sunny Leone was seen with husband Daniel Weber, picked up her kids from their playschool. Sunny looked bright in a yellow top and white pants.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with their kids. ( Varinder Chawla )

Newcomer Ananya Panday was spotted at the restaurant Bastian, with Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and a couple of other friends. Ananya, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, wore a summery top as she waited for her car outside the restaurant. Shanaya, meanwhile, wore a white crop top and red track pants, while Khushi wore a dress.

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor at Bastian. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor posed for photographers before playing a game of football. Both wore black sports outfits and gave thumbs ups to the paparazzi.

Ishaan Khatter, Rohit Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Aparshakti Khurana and Tabu at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

There was a congestion at the airport, but not of the air traffic kind. Several celebrities such as Aparshakti Khurana, Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha and Rohit Shetty were spotted. While Ishaan, Sonakshi and Rohit were dressed in comfortable travel outfits, Aparshakti wore a bright, red jacket, while Tabu wore a long dress.

