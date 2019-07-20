Sunny Leone on son Asher being compared to Taimur Ali Khan: ‘Both have golu faces’

When Sunny Leone was spotted with son Asher recently, the internet couldn’t help but notice how similar he looked to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur. Sunny in a recent interview admitted that she was aware of the comparisons.

She told Deccan Chronicle, “Yes, there were comparisons. Asher has a golu little face and so does Taimur. Social media will do what they want to. Taimur is a very, very cute child and Asher is adorable, too.”

Sunny is often seen at her kids’ play school, dropping them off or picking them up. Besides twins Asher and Noah, she also has daughter Nisha with husband Daniel Weber. The family is often seen together.

After pictures of Asher first spread online, several fans noted how similar he looked to Taimur. “He looks same like Taimur,” one fan had written in an Instagram comment. “My gaaawwddd. So beautiful,” wrote another.

Asked how she juggles acting, business and motherhood, Sunny said, “It has to be done. There is no choice. If all the moms out there are reading this, they will know exactly what I am talking about. Kids have to be fed, they have to have their baths, they have to go to school. You (parents) need to give them proper attention and be there and watch them grow. You have to take care of the household, go to work and one million things have to get done every day. But, I am not complaining and I love my life. Yes, I don’t sleep much, but this is the best part of my life ever. I am good at time management and so is my husband. So, there is always someone or the other taking care of the kids. And we both are hands-on parents.”

