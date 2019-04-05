Will Smith cracks up as Ranveer Singh’s pelvic thrusts makes a woman faint. Then the Hollywood actor gets a tutorial

Actor Will Smith, the recent episode of his show Bucket List was all things Bollywood, spent some quality time with actor Ranveer Singh and looks like the duo set the house on fire. In a new viral video, Ranveer can be seen explaining to Will the nuances of his dance moves in Tattad Tattad (Ramji Ki Chaal) song from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

The clip begins with Ranveer and Will watching Ranveer’s song on a laptop. The Bollywood star’s signature step comes along (the one where he brushes his hair with his hand) after taking off his shirt. Soon he does a pelvic thrust, which makes a lady faint. The two burst out laughing seeing the sight. Soon, the duo repeat the set. The camaraderie between the two has to be seen to be believed.

On Thursday, Ranveer shared a video of himself as he danced to the Men In Black theme, complete with Govinda style steps.

The Hollywood star, who was in India a few months back, even shot for the retread of song Radha Teri Chunri with the cast of Student of the Year 2. It is to feature in his show. In the video, Will can be heard saying that he accidentally hit somebody during the flute sequence at the song’s practice session. He said: “I don’t know who it was but I elbowed someone very hard while getting the flute up.”

Ranveer is busy these days with the prep for his upcoming sports drama ’83, where he will be seen playing Kapil Dev. The film is based on India’s cricket World Cup win in 1983, where as underdogs India beat the tournament’s favourites, West Indies. The actor has been practising hard and at the recently concluded HT India’s Most Stylish Awards, while receiving his award, Ranveer even imitated Kapil’s bowling action onstage.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 10:37 IST