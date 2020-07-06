e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Zeeshan Ayyub : There’s a bigger debate than nepotism, it’s how actors are lied to about their roles

Zeeshan Ayyub : There’s a bigger debate than nepotism, it’s how actors are lied to about their roles

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub rues how actors are often told about a certain projection in a film, and sometimes promised a poster, too but, during actual shooting, it becomes a side character and there’s no sign of it on the poster either.

bollywood Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:50 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Zeeshan Ayyub says he is angry to see so much negativity around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Actor Zeeshan Ayyub says he is angry to see so much negativity around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
         

The nepotism debate has once again resurfaced after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While many from the film industry have shared their views about the issue, which mostly gets brushed under the carpet, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub feels that the problem is far deeper than what it appears to be.

“Issko thoda sa ajeeb banaya ja raha hai. The whole nepotism debate is making the real issue very insignificant. There’s a much bigger problem and that’s when you’re lied to. You’re told that you have this projection and sometimes you’re promised a poster, too. The makers sell you the character like it’s the poster character and one of the main leads (in the film) but while shooting, it becomes a side character,” reveals the actor. 

 

Ayyub further rues that actors are sometimes not even told that the script has changed midway during the shoot.

“And at the time of the promotions, nobody cares about that fight. Actors who have work don’t have the time to fight. We think that who’ll fight now about a poster or why the name isn’t where it was promised to be during the credits,” he explains.

The actor, who has starred in films such as No One Killed Jessica (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013), Tanu Weds Manu: Returns (2015), Tubelight (2017) and Article 15 (2019), says it has been happening to him for the past five years.

 

“Except a few, in almost all the films I was told I’d be in the poster and all that, but eventually, I saw what happened. Such things also change the perspective of the audiences towards you,” opines Ayyub.

Weighing in on the whole outsiders versus insiders debate in the wake of Rajput’s death, the actor says some people are just taking advantage of the situation for their personal gains.

“Kuchh log toh bas apna personal papad sek rahe hai. I feel so bad that a colleague has died and people are playing games on it. There’s so much negativity around it. You must realise that if, at this point you’re slamming someone, then automatically Sushant’s name will also get embroiled. It’s very ugly,” he ends.

