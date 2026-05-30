12 books to read: The best reviews of May

Don’t miss our list of May’s best fiction. Read the article

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By Maria Tatar | Princeton

In many cultures, the spider’s ability to weave threads is understood as a symbol of divine, elemental power. Review by Brandy Schillace

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By Eyck Freymann | Oxford

Supporting Taiwan’s security in the face of Chinese threats of invasion is vital both for the island and the rest of the world. Review by Kate B. Odell

Read the review Feel the Floor: Restoring the Life and Legacy of Jazz Choreographer Buddy Bradley

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By Maureen Footer | Beacon Press

The dancer and choreographer was a virtuoso performer in his own right—and a valued mentor to others. Review by John Check

Read the review Homesick for a World Unknown: The Life of George B. Schaller

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By Miriam Horn | Penguin Press

The zoologist George Schaller traveled the globe to get up close and personal with tigers, gorillas and other animals. Review by Sara Wheeler

Read the review Lost Worlds: How Humans Tried, Failed, Succeeded, and Built Our World

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By Patrick Wyman | Harper

Between the end of the Ice Age and the recorded history of the ancient world, numerous human communities rose and fell. Most have left little trace behind. Review by Kyle Harper

Read the review National Treasure: How the Declaration of Independence Made America

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By Michael Auslin | Avid Reader

How the Founders’ redefinition of what it meant to be a free citizen echoed down the decades. Review by William Anthony Hay

Read the review Steve Jobs in Exile: The Untold Story of NeXT and the Remaking of an American Visionary

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By Geoffrey Cain | Portfolio

Steve Jobs had a reputation for arrogance when he was forced out of Apple in 1985. His struggles at NeXT humbled him. Review by Frank Rose

Read the review The Theater: Courage and Survival in the Defining Atrocity of the Ukraine War

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By James Verini | Simon & Schuster

Before it was destroyed, Mariupol’s theater served as a bomb shelter whose denizens cut across social, economic and cultural classes. Review by Matt Gallagher

Read the review Transported: The Everyday Magic of Musical Daydreams

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By Elizabeth Margulis | Liveright

We store memories as a jumble of sensory fragments. Music can snap the pieces together and conjure up old feelings. Review by Sarah L. Kaufman

Read the review The Village on the Edge of the World: Writing and Surviving in Ceaușescu’s Romania

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By Herta Müller | Pegasus

Herta Müller’s account of growing up in Ceaușescu’s Romania documents how the state insinuated oppression into every corner of life. Review by Robert D. Kaplan

Read the review We Are the World (Cup): A Personal History of the World’s Greatest Sporting Event

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By Roger Bennett | Dey Street

Soccer fans all around the globe have used the experience of the quadrennial World Cup as a way to mark the stages of life. Review by Tunku Varadarajan

Read the review The Wreck of the Mentor: A True Story of Death, Despair, and Deliverance in the Age of Sail

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By Eric Jay Dolin | Liveright

The crew of the Mentor traveled halfway around the world before pausing to take on supplies. The ship set a course for Guam in the Pacific but never arrived. Review by Michael O’Donnell