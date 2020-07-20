Award-winning Spanish novelist Juan Marsé dies at age 87

books

Juan Marsé, the Spanish novelist has died at age 87, his literary agency said.

The Carmen Balcells agency announced his passing on Sunday. It did not give a reason for his death.

One of Spain’s most-respected novelists over the past few decades, Marsé was awarded the 2008 Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world’s top literary award.

Marsé’s most popular novel was Úlitmas tardes on Teresa (Last Afternoons with Teresa) published in 1965. It chronicles the misadventure of a working-class adolescent who tries to win over a girl from the upscale side of Barcelona.

Marsé, a Barcelona native, followed that success with several other novels that form a portrait of the social transformation of Spain during the latter part of the 20th century.

The author started publishing some of his writings in the Insula magazine and a cinema magazine at age 14. One of his stories was awarded the Sésamo Prize, and his first novel, Encerrados con un solo juguete (Locked up with a Single Toy), published in 1958 was a finalist of the Biblioteca Breve Seix Barral Prize.

In 1978, his novel titled La muchacha de las bragas de oro (Girl with Golden Panties) won the Planeta Prize. He is also known for Un día volveré (One Day I’ll Come Back), Ronda del Guinardó, and a collection of short stories titled Teniente Bravo.

The acclaimed author’s works have been adapted for screen too.

