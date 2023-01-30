ChatGPT and the future of writing

The technology isn’t there yet but it’s certain that even the most traditional writers will have to accept AI. Remember when Google was just a search engine? Soon it became our letterbox, maps, office diary, calendar and so much more. AI could become all-encompassing in similar ways. But also, a large part of understanding AI is that it can never replace human writing, because writing is thinking. AI may be intelligent, but it cannot think. Yet.

When I entered something as simple as “Books on tribals in India”, it came up with options such as Tribal Identity and the Modern World: The Changing Context of Indigenous Politics by Jens Lerche, an important book that I missed reading while conducting the research for my last book, White as Milk and Rice . As I made my questions more acute, the answers kept getting better. An author could use it to draw parallels or develop a “yardstick” essay. However, the single most important concern is plagiarism, which could be impossible to prove since the AI is meant to sound “human”.

Everywhere I turn, everyone from journal producers to writers want to use the AI on peripherals. While some use it to edit grammatical errors, others use it as a thesaurus and still others turn to it to write blurbs. I too see it as a resource finder or as something that will help me explore fresh dimensions of a book that I might be working on.

Movie makers and series developers have been using popular data and reviews to build generic middlebrow content for years now; but eventually the audience and readership want something original. What then?

So should all of us be very afraid? ChatGPT can definitely produce its own stories, movie scripts and novellas, and they are quite impressive. But for the most part, it still seems like a circus acrobat performing the big top’s most popular old tricks – a collective reflection of the content available on the World Wide Web.

While I am only just discovering AI in writing, back in late 2021, Joanna Penn, author of best selling thrillers started online classes teaching AI-writing, editing and plotting. She also used the DALL-E function to generate book cover designs. Penn approached Orna Ross, a historical fiction writer and the founder of the Alliance of Independent Authors, a UK professional organization, and together they collected feedback from peers to formulate a code of ethical AI conduct. The code states that “humans remain responsible agents” and anything produced by AI shouldn’t be discriminatory or slanderous. It shouldn’t be a shoddy “cut and paste” job and the use of AI should be disclosed to readers “where appropriate”, basically leaving an individual to make their own ethical decisions.

The OPEN AI website was just the beginning. I grew progressively wonderstruck as I learnt that authors have been using AI to write books even before ChatGPT came in. Ted Chiang’s The Lifecycle of Software Objects and John Lanchester’s The Insight are prominent examples of novels written using AI. Postmodernism Generator is also being used by school students to generate fake and largely absurd scholarly writing. Jennifer Lepp, who self publishes mystery books on Kindle ensures she is prolific by using the popular AI tool Sudowrite. On it, she outlines a scene, presses the expand button and lets the program do the writing. After making edits on the AI-produced content, she pastes it back and presses “continue”. Whenever the AI did not go the way she wanted it to, the author would start writing her own sentences again before letting it continue. Within a few days, Lepp’s productivity had increased by 23 percent. Her readers could hardly make out the difference.

When I first started researching this piece, I was, I must admit, left a bit speechless – sweaty palms and cold feet. Started by a San Francisco based company, Open AI (Artificial Intelligence) has a few features on its website that will forever change how we read, write, analyse, learn – or educate our children. The powerful artificial intelligence tool from this foundation funded by Elon Musk can write original content on just about anything and could, in a few years, leave professors, programmers and small-time writers jobless.

A surprisingly simple interface (Ascannio/Shutterstock)

Nidhi Dugar Kundalia’s latest book is White as Milk and Rice- Stories of India’s Isolated Tribes

