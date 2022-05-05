Excerpt: The Penguin Book of Indian Poets edited by Jeet Thayil

Reality is a big, black bird.The wells hold equal parts of soiland water as life holds myth and truth.The land bears cane, a little rice,millet; but the lifeis only a bowl of polished ricefor thirty thousand gods.

Do pests need rest too? (Shutterstock)

Weather Report

Dear brown ugly moth,

I don’t know whether you are a butterflyor not.

You’ve been beside my bed since last nightlike an old timey pastor

administering my last rites. I’ve had guests in my room before,

don’t get me wrong, but none made it till breakfast;

and the window has been open for a while,

besides, look outside! the whole universe is a tubelight—

Why are you still here? Look, either pay rent, or speak up:

Is climate change real? What is the matter? Is it your legs? Did they

fly away like eyelashes when it rained?

Can you still fly? Or do pests need rest too?

The window has been open for a while. What exactly is it

that lurks outside? You must tell me before it’s dark again.

-Prithvi Pudhiarkar

In limitless space (Shutterstock)

She and I

We were not made to be mothers.These ovens too hot, too cold,Devoured, spat up something otherThan recipes promised.We made do with scraps, left-overs,With a bitter last morsel.

We were not made to be mothers.We wanted a conversationThat never ends, with the ones we choseOr who chose us, living and dead.But safety lured us, the siren songUnexpected, cased us in lead.

We were not made to be mothers.Proximity cut us apart.Now I lie in your room, this cellIn an alien land, in limitless space,Awake half the night; now I amBoth of us — me and my mother.

-Ruth Vanita

Beyond the windows, mountains and still lake (Shutterstock)

Nudes I

Bathhouse, Hakone, Japan

Once I cross the thresholdI take off my clothes.Mirrors in the room register my bodybut for now they are superfluous;later, when I re-enter the familiar world,I may care how I look, my faceperfectly poised at the moment of reflection.

I follow the other women to the line of showers,sit on a plastic stool,slowly wash my hair with liquid soap.My body scrubbedI soak in the bone hot bath,as steam from the springs unseals my pores,peach flowers in bloom.Beyond the windows, mountains and still lakeprotect a red core of magma, resting, scalding.

All are naked here, I ama recognizable female formof no differentiated quality.

-Leeya Mehta

She’s never starved. (Shutterstock)

The crow considers her responsibilities

Her slant gazewon’t miss a mealunder a roadside tree:a plate of stitched leavesheaped with foodby the winglessfor they are sweet.What would they taste like?There’s time yet.She’s never starved.Not one day.All dies.All is food.The sky is water.The earth is meat.In the end,who but she will eat?

-Suhit Kelkar

Dry as the lines read by a palmist in this handscape. (Shutterstock)

In Uttar Pradesh

The landscape stretches out its hands:one is the plain whose distancesrise like hillocks in your palm.The other is the sky, descendinglike a hand descends on an insect.

The river beds are dry as the linesread by a palmist in this handscape.

Here, the Aryans haltedat the street corners of history.The event is remembered in every townor village, poor or sad,having a whitewashed temple standas a scarecrow for reality.

Reality is a big, black bird.The wells hold equal parts of soiland water as life holds myth and truth.The land bears cane, a little rice,millet; but the lifeis only a bowl of polished ricefor thirty thousand gods.

-Lawrence Bantleman