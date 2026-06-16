GauZ: “If you don’t have style, don’t write”

The very first day at the job I was amazed at people’s consumerist behaviour. Before inventing fiction for it, I decided to document everything. My aim was to document what I was witnessing for my brothers and friends … and to say, ‘Look, we’re living in this country, but we’re not the same as those people. Or, [maybe], we’re like those people.’ I think we’re normal people, but when we enter a shop, we become crazy [demagogues] of capitalism and consumerism.

It was a lazy experience [being a security guard]. It was boring. In most countries, a security guard serves no real function. Because security is not the point. The point is to say to people that there is security [in place]. So, companies put out someone well-dressed to say to people, who come into their big shops of consumerism, ‘Hey, look at us; look at our shop. Look out there, there is a big black guy who guarantees you your security.’

In an interview with the Booker Foundation in 2023, you mention making notes while working as a security guard. How did you transform that into Standing Heavy ?

The very job — being a security personnel — that made you feel purposeless is at the heart of techno-capitalism that’s spreading its roots everywhere. How do you make sense of this?

Human resources in the form of security will always exist, in my view, because we mistrust easily. Even if there are [several] cameras everywhere, people seek other people to protect them because you don’t trust a camera. It’s just there for your regard. However, you may trust a man. You say to yourself, if something happens, someone will protect me. But that’s not true actually. For example, if someone comes with an AK-47, a security guard will run away because of the same level of fear that you’ll have seeing a man shooting recklessly. So, a security guard is like a concept; it’s not a real thing. It spells imagination — it’s fiction that people have bought into.

Interestingly, you say that you can’t trust a camera. But, given that you’re a filmmaker, you seem to trust the camera. How do you explain that?

My point [with whatever I do] is that we’ve to fight against this whole system — the system we live under, capitalism: it’s imaginary. All this Hollywood, Bollywood, and advertising — all of these are imaginary concepts. Books, too.

The question then is this, can you fight something imaginary only with politics, only with ideology? How do you fight it? You fight it with your imagination: to make other people think that, ‘Hey, my world can be like this, not the big one [you’re trying to sell me]’. In this fight, I’m ready to use every means available to help people imagine something new, something other than capitalism.

Standing Heavy is an exquisitely style-heavy satire. Often, authors are convinced by a character speaking to them or a story that they just can’t put aside. But in your case, it appears style was a major concern. How much significance do you place on it?

Style is fundamental to me. Say, I can tell you a story (gesturing at the venue where we’re in conversation) that I have walked from the hotel to this festival. But that’s just information: I’ve seen this and that. What’s the point of this report? It’s when you find a style that you find a way to share this information. So, style is the most basic thing to tell a story.

In my country, in my village, storytellers are venerated. Because they have the style. In France, novelists like Romain Gary (1914–1980) and Louis-Ferdinand Céline (1894–1961) have noted that it’s all about the style. Because, you know, everybody can understand what is happening. Everybody has the requisite intelligence to know what is right and wrong. As I said before, it’s a question of imagination, which begins with style. In my opinion, if you don’t have style, don’t write; don’t make a film.

We have to create a world, in which things we consider the most precious — equality, open-mindedness, intelligence, culture, style etc. — can exist. And intelligence — that’s common to all species. We’re all almost-sapient. We’re all intelligent animals. So, everyone understands everything. Then, how do you say more? You put that in style, and you go far, too far from what you wanted to say. Style makes you able to do more than reading or seeing; conveyed in a better style, [the experience] stays with you. Therefore, to me, style is very important.

The award-winning translator Frank Wynne translated your book. How did he convert your French style into English? During the course of the translation, what sort of conflicts arose, if they did, and how did you two resolve them?

Intelligence is the most shared thing in the world. Now: you’ve read the book; you’ve understood it, and probably you enjoyed the style in which things have been said in it. But, you see, I don’t say anything exceptional. It’s just the manner in which I say it. But you’ve understood it the way Frank has said it in this book because he read it in the French I wrote. And he understood that exceptionally, which is basic to being a translator.

Regarding the conflict: he called me one day, to ask about some words. In France, my reputation is that I’m very sharp stylistically, so he wanted to check on something. I didn’t respond to his question. Instead, I said, you’re in charge of this [translation]. I accept that you may go wrong. Something will be badly translated, and I accept that, as I accept that I can write a bad book, too.

I’m African. Our language is one from the margins. When French or English people colonised us, they picked translators to speak to our people. They didn’t know our language. But they were able to do what they were able to do. So, in translation, you have to settle for something eventually. You’ve to accept that because your natural language can be poor in saying something, but in translation it can sometimes appear richer, too. So, a translator is a better referee for such things. Which is why I told Frank, that’s the only thing I ask of you. And he said, Thank You!

What was it like being on the International Booker Prize shortlist?

That was crazy. That was absolutely crazy for me. Because, you know, I live in Grand-Bassam — a little town next to the big city Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, so it was crazy for me to go there, to England, and witness how sharply these guys had read me.

They understood it way better than the French. But you also feel like the English are greater than you because you have an inferiority complex because of being colonised. Interestingly, the story goes… that I was this sympathetic African security guard who has written quite a good book. But I never saw it that way: I was a novelist, always. I think the French didn’t understand it. But in England, nobody asked me what was your job, when were you a security guard, nothing like that. Instead, they focused on the book. On the story. I could’ve written the book like a classic but I didn’t because I wanted to leave this regular path and wanted to go into the bushes and find the subtle substance to deliver my thoughts. That’s what I did. And they appreciated it.

What are the different kinds of writing getting produced in French literature now? Do you feel that a certain kind of writing is preferred by publishing houses over others in the French publishing industry?

French literature is known to love the classic kind. That is good. I’m okay with that. I love the classics. But every generation has to bring something else, something other than what’s modelled on classics. Because the French publishing industry is still in the classics hangover, people, like monkeys, like parrots, mimic the classics or whatever that the French find to be excellent literature.

This is not an African way of thinking, though. We’ve always been creating something new. Or reinventing things. We’re obliged to do that in order to survive. So, it was not a problem for me to be irregular. But [the French] find it difficult to understand, so you’ve to prove it to them so that they look at you. You’ve got to say: ‘Hey, I know your classics. I know Romain Gary. I know Alexandre Dumas (1802–1870). I know Louis-Ferdinand Céline. But listen to me. I prefer Ahmadou Kourouma (1927–2003). I prefer Wole Soyinka (1934–present). I prefer them …’ And why go elsewhere? Indian literature is absolutely crazy; how constantly it reimagines things and adapts to the world! But they, the French, these guys are stuck with the classics.

A friend of mine, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, the author of The Most Secret History of Men (translated from the French by Lara Vergnaud), who won the Prix Goncourt, had planned that before! He had told me, “GauZ’, fuck you and your stylistic way. I’m going to write a great big book, a new classic so fucking good like the French ones, and they’ll [the French publishing] be on my feet.” [Laughs] And it worked. It worked! And you know what? I’m okay with that because my plan is different. I think I’ve the time. The good literature is right around the corner, and in that corner, there’s GauZ. And if they [the French] don’t understand it now, then they don’t know that we’re their future. We will rule the town. We will rule. And that’s the plan. To rule their town. Let them be with their classics because their children … they will read and write like us. And I think I’m right to think that way.

Saurabh Sharma is a Delhi-based writer and freelance journalist. They can be found on Instagram/X: @writerly_life.