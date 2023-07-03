Interview: Sukrita Paul Kumar, guest editor, Indian Literature

A few evenings ago, I requested my admin assistant in the office to show me some of the oldest issues of Indian Literature , so that each week we could select some quotable quote by an eminent author of an earlier generation and run it on social media. One of the first ones found was something from Mulk Raj Anand’s talk reproduced in a 1962 issue of IL . Apart from this, now and then, we may even pick some forgotten story/poem/essay for re-publication in some current issue. The old issues are accessible and after just a little dusting, we can use them as a resource.

As an editor, first and foremost, one needs to understand the psychology of writers and translators on the one hand and on the other, one has got to be self-reflexive. There is the question of ego to deal with; you have to learn the art of negotiating with one who has perhaps spent hours choosing what may be perceived as the right words, which you might not find appropriate. One needs to ask oneself: who’s right, I or the writer? Then comes the question of dealing with the writer. The logic for the changes/corrections has to be convincing. At times, extraordinary patience may be required to get the point across. If it is a translator, there are sometimes more issues to settle regarding the interpretation of the text. All in all, to challenge the competence of the other, it is important to maintain a posture of humility along with having competence on the subject. One learns a lot on the job! The editor’s eye is the third essential eye that gives primacy to the text and she learns the art of intervention for that purpose. You can make enemies but also a lot of friends in the bargain, because, ultimately, the text gets to be better and is published in the name of the writer/translator.

The idea is not to constrict the narrative to only the language of words: Just as words can construct pictures, photos or images can tell stories. One complements the other. In fact our forthcoming issue will have a feature called graphic tales, not a photo feature this time. These are line drawings alongside notes, offered as a commentary. All these are various forms of creative expression, aren’t they?

Oh, but of course! In each of the recent issues, we have been carrying a photo feature that tells a tale with the support of photographs, for example in the latest issue ( IL 335), there is a photo feature entitled Blue is Equality . This is a set of paintings accompanied by a dialogue with the artist. An earlier issue includes a feature Parliament of Owls: Hoots from India that has pictures of owls from different regions of India, along with limericks written by the photographer. Each of these features has a tale to tell and also something to show (the visual component).

Also, as mentioned earlier, I am clear that we need to publicly discuss problems in translation and in that, equip ourselves as well as the practitioners of translation with more tools and ideas to facilitate quality in translation. We propose to publish articles and panel discussions in IL on the subject.

There’s a constant churning of ideas amongst the editorial team, for the pooling of fresh thoughts and suggestions. One of the concerns we all share is to put together material for the representation of oral traditions in our country. The fascinating richness of these traditions that abound in songs as well as narratives get ignored when the written and the published dominate as superior and sophisticated. We wish to have IL destabilise this hierarchy. That is why we are particularly interested in looking for critical essays that can help build indigenous theories to examine and understand oral traditions embedded within our cultural prosperity all around.

By all means, the writer’s voice matters. Often, the writer has ideas to share that do not find a home in his or her writings. I do believe that the writer can be motivated to speak of them in an interview. We have already had a tradition of including interviews in IL . But I am planning a series of substantial conversations with poets and creative writers on the art of fiction/poetry, on the perennially intriguing question of what is the writer’s creative process, on the aesthetics of contemporary times etc. Literary critics, philosophers and academics in general deal with such questions in an erudite and theoretical style, while the writer’s voice emerges from experience and practice. This has to be elicited and valued. I have commissioned some interviews already with some established writers in different languages. We hope to document these voices to serve as reference material for sure, but also see them as ideas that could inspire further debates on the subject. Each voice is bound to be distinct and worthy of the attention of scholars as well as general readers.

Religion and caste are both central to the Indian context, across regions and languages, and literature here is bound to reflect this reality. Why should we ignore or not pay attention to them? Since the journal is literary, what we are concerned with is that the themes are executed with a sensibility that apart from arousing awareness about social justice, and ethical consciousness, we believe, there should also be an aesthetic and an honest representation of reality. The writer’s sensitivity to caste discrimination and religious sentiments, especially of the “other”, will generally not allow a degenerative effect on the reader. Literature makes us confront the truth that we live in but with a consciousness that inevitably creates a discerning witness in one. We welcome literature from the margins as well. The idea is to unravel the not-so-visible reality of our society irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

Your question regarding what sort of writings in translation are sought, well any form of creative writing – even critical essays – would be welcome. IL is and could be a dynamic and growing repository of critical thinking and creative writing across Indian languages.

We are, it must be acknowledged at the outset, a multilingual society with a rich baggage of cultural diversity in this country. Naturally, an enchanting criss-cross of literary traditions has evolved over many centuries. How can we treat literature here as a product of mono-culture? How can we dismiss or ignore the amazing stories/poems/plays etc from different Indian languages constantly being created side by side? It is through translated material that we build bridges of understanding the confluences and divergences amongst different regions/linguistic zones in the country. Having been a keen researcher and teacher of Indian literature in different languages as well as of comparative literature, I have always felt an ardent need for translations from bhasha literature in order to connect with the literary cultures of many Indian languages that I do not know. I believe Indian Literature is a singular journal in India that can cater to such a need… that of bringing literature from many languages together through translation. Yes, as the editor, I am on the lookout for good translations, especially from relatively lesser-known languages. This in itself is a challenge!

Indeed, the diversity of Indian literature needs to be conserved and nourished. We keep harping on the need for more translations and hope that the journal will encourage more of them. You may notice that we reach out for the inclusion of tribal literature also.

Urban or rural, within each category too there is a huge variation. That’s what actually makes Indian literature vibrant. We welcome the variety. Also, the thematic thrust, as you pointed out, is much more to do with life-struggle, survival, tension in relationships etc rather than a superficial linguistic experimentation. That is not to say that writers are not trying different literary forms and modes of expression but the compulsion to try something new comes from the experience that seeks a change. Our effort is to keep an eye on the aesthetic appeal of the story or the poem too. After all, the journal is a literary journal. Even a translation needs to be aesthetically satisfying. As for the critical articles or essays in the journal, we are keen to see if the piece has any new insights to offer. The articles we hope will help build a greater tradition of critical thinking in literature.

We are delighted to have tens and tens of submissions from different regions/linguistic zones of India. Moreover, there were thousands of email and physical submissions waiting to be attended to when I joined. The problem is normally that of quality translation. The content is sometimes sensed to be good even if the translation may be not ready for publication. A lot many times, ample editing is required before the piece is ready for the press. Sure, hard work happens but with pleasure! The journal is in English and we try for as much material from different languages as possible. There are issues of cultural translation to be tackled with. Idiomatic language from say, Oriya or Urdu or any other Indian language may get totally flattened in English translation. The effort is to keep the loss small.

The list of writers and translators featured in the magazine is perhaps the most varied in terms of Indian region and culture that I have seen. The range of themes is not only urban, but also rural. And what is at stake for the protagonists in the short stories, and for the narrators in the poetry you published, is often life-and-death, not just ivory-tower stuff. Moreover, there are contributors from around the country, and especially in translation. How do you propose to nurture this diversity?

Sukrita Paul Kumar recently took over as guest editor of Sahitya Akademi’s literary journal, Indian Literature , a 200-page print magazine, which appears every two months. It is perhaps India’s oldest literary journal carrying translations from 23 Indian languages into English (besides original writing in the language). While it features prose and poems, Indian Literature also devotes a number of pages to scholarly essays and scripts of short plays. An issue of IL sells for Rs100. As the new guest editor, Sukrita Paul Kumar has revamped the editorial team and cleared the backlog of unpublished issues. She is also making space for new features and sections – such as long-form, in-depth interviews of writers on the craft and practice of writing, photo features, and material “representing the oral traditions” of India. Through IL , she also aims to spur conversations on translation practices, and to encourage the publication of more translated works in an effort to bridge the gaps in our often-polarised society.

What circumstances did you find ‘Indian Literature’ in when you became editor? For one, a few issues were pending publication, weren’t they?

PREMIUM Sukrita Paul Kumar

The list of writers and translators featured in the magazine is perhaps the most varied in terms of Indian region and culture that I have seen. The range of themes is not only urban, but also rural. And what is at stake for the protagonists in the short stories, and for the narrators in the poetry you published, is often life-and-death, not just ivory-tower stuff. Moreover, there are contributors from around the country, and especially in translation. How do you propose to nurture this diversity?

The latest issue of Indian Literature (Suhit Bombaywala)

You are keen on publishing more translations into English in Indian Literature. What sort of writing would you like to see brought over?

You’ve published works that engage forthrightly with the tricky subjects of caste and religion. What considerations shaped your choices?

Do you also plan to carry interviews with writers? Would these be long-form? What would these interviews aim to record and preserve?

What are other ways in which the journal would be enhanced?

Issues of Indian Literature magazine (Suhit Bombaywala)

You also plan to publish photos. Does including photos expand the category of ‘story’ as you see it?

A potentially messy aspect of editing a lit mag is working with a writer to make their submission publication worthy. Please share any advice you have for budding editors of literary magazines.

Indian Literature has been in print for over 60 years – its archive of past issues is massive. Though conservation of the archive is not under your charge, may I ask if the archive is preserved well? Do you plan to use it as a resource?

Are there plans for IL to go online?

No, not at the moment, at least.

Suhit Bombaywalal is an independent journalist. He lives in Mumbai.