Of murders, wrinkles and clever crows

Crows are known for their black feathers, sharp beaks, and loud cawing. Few birds occupy such a complicated place in the human imagination. Across folklore, literature, mythology, superstition, and everyday life, the crow appears everywhere, wise and foolish, sacred and sinister, loved and disliked, welcomed and feared.

Crow in a strong wind (Prerna Jain)

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Sant Kabir Das used the crow as a metaphor to reflect on the power of gentle speech:

Kaga kako dhan hare, koel kako detMeethe sabd sunaiy ke, jag apno kar let

(The crow steals nothing, the koel gives nothing, yet the koel wins the world with its sweet voice.)

Extremely busy bunch (Prerna Jain)

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{{^usCountry}} Poor crow. Kabir blamed its harsh voice for its lack of popularity, but what exactly is the crow supposed to do about it? Its identity is inseparable from its call. In many Indian languages, the bird is named after the sound it makes: kak in Sanskrit, kauwa in Hindi, kowla in Marathi, kagdo in Gujarati, kag in Bengali and kaakka in Malayalam. The crow has never pretended to sing like a koel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Poor crow. Kabir blamed its harsh voice for its lack of popularity, but what exactly is the crow supposed to do about it? Its identity is inseparable from its call. In many Indian languages, the bird is named after the sound it makes: kak in Sanskrit, kauwa in Hindi, kowla in Marathi, kagdo in Gujarati, kag in Bengali and kaakka in Malayalam. The crow has never pretended to sing like a koel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Surely, it deserves more credit. The koel, famous for its melodious voice, is also a brood parasite. It lays its eggs in the crow’s nest, leaving the unsuspecting host to raise its chicks, sometimes at the cost of its own offspring. Imagine raising someone else’s demanding children without ever receiving gratitude, and still being criticised for your voice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surely, it deserves more credit. The koel, famous for its melodious voice, is also a brood parasite. It lays its eggs in the crow’s nest, leaving the unsuspecting host to raise its chicks, sometimes at the cost of its own offspring. Imagine raising someone else’s demanding children without ever receiving gratitude, and still being criticised for your voice. {{/usCountry}}

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In Padmavat, the medieval Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi gives the crow a more tragic origin story. Nagmati, separated from her husband King Ratan Singh, sends a sorrowful message through a crow and a bumblebee:

Piy saun kahehu sandesara ai bhanvra ai kaagaSo dhani birhen jari gayi tehik dhuan ham laaga

(She says she has burned in the fire of separation, and the smoke from her ashes has blackened the crow and the bumblebee.)

According to Nagmati, the crow is black because of heartbreak.

Popular culture has not been particularly kind to crows either. An old Hindi song warns:

Jhooth bole kauwa kaate, kale kauwe se dariyo

(Be careful of the black crow; it will peck you if you lie.)

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Why should the crow be society’s moral police? And why must it always be frightening? Even the scarecrow, which barely resembles a crow, carries the bird’s name. Fine wrinkles near the eyes are called “crow’s feet,” as though bulbuls or sparrows were somehow too attractive to lend their feet to human vocabulary. If black feathers are the reason, then the prejudice against crows borders on avian racism.

Clearly, appearances matter more than we care to admit.

Even collective nouns sound unfair. A group of crows is famously called a “murder.” The term dates back to medieval European folklore, where crows became associated with battlefields, death, and the supernatural. Thankfully, birdwatchers today prefer gentler words like “flock” or “mob.”

Crows are among the most intelligent birds on earth. Studies have shown that they can recognise human faces, remember those who harm them, and communicate danger to one another. They solve problems, use tools, and adapt brilliantly to changing environments. They thrive almost everywhere.

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Perhaps their success lies in their flexibility. Crows are omnivores and opportunists. They eat fruits, grains, insects, small animals, and human leftovers. While many dismiss them as scavengers rummaging through garbage bins, they are also nature’s efficient cleaners, quietly disposing of waste that humans leave behind.

Ironically, the same crow that’s considered dirty for feeding on refuse becomes sacred during rituals. In Hindu tradition, crows are believed to be messengers between the living and the departed. Food offered to crows during ancestral rituals is thought to reach one’s forefathers. The crow is also associated with Shani and is believed to cross the mythical Vaitarani river separating the worlds of humans and ancestors.

In Nepal, the first day of Tihar, the festival of lights, is celebrated as Kag Tihar, when people offer food to crows in gratitude and respect. Hindu mythology also reveres Kakbhushundi, the immortal crow-sage devoted to Lord Rama, believed to possess knowledge of time and to have witnessed the Ramayana unfold countless times. A sacred lake in Uttarakhand bears his name.

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Every species has its eccentric individuals (Prerna Jain)

Crows appear in mythologies far beyond India as well. In Islamic tradition, after Cain killed Abel, God sent a crow to teach him how to bury the dead. In Celtic mythology, crows were linked to the goddess Morrighan and symbolised war and prophecy. In Greek mythology, they were associated with Apollo, though often portrayed as gossiping or disobedient creatures. Humans everywhere seem unable to decide whether crows are wise guides or troublesome meddlers.

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One of the most beloved crow stories remains The Thirsty Crow from Aesop’s Fables. Unable to reach water at the bottom of a jug, the crow cleverly drops pebbles into it until the water rises high enough to drink. Generations of children have learned from that patient, intelligent bird.

My own memories of crows are tied to childhood. Whenever a crow sat on our window and cawed, my grandmother would say, “Cook extra food. Guests are coming.” Those were the days when visitors arrived unannounced and were welcomed warmly instead of being asked to “share live location.”

Old Hindi songs echoed the same belief:

Mori atariya pe kaga bole, mora jiya doley koi aa raha hai

(The heroine hears a crow cawing on her balcony and excitedly believes her beloved is about to arrive.)

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A group of crows sometimes create chaos outside my house with their loud arguments, sudden gatherings and urgent warnings. I once watched a mother crow scold her chick after it tumbled from the nest before anxiously rescuing it. Baby crows, surprisingly, have striking blue-grey eyes that darken with age. I have seen crows sit in complete silence and, at other times, scream like an army preparing for battle.

Once a crow stole food straight from my plate. I only discovered the thief when I spotted it perched smugly on an electric wire, enjoying the ghee-soaked roti my grandmother had lovingly made for me. On another occasion, one swooped down and pecked my friend’s head while she walked in a park, seemingly for amusement. What else could be the reason? Perhaps every species has its eccentric individuals.

Definitely not the average bird brain (Prerna Jain)

For all the stories we have woven around crows being ominous, cunning, noisy and troublesome, they remain remarkable survivors. They have adapted to human civilisation better than most birds. They observe us constantly, learn from us, and live alongside us with sharp intelligence and resilience.

Yet, something seems to have changed. I hear fewer crow gatherings now than I once did. In Delhi, at least, pigeons seem to outnumber them. Perhaps we notice crows less because cities have grown noisier than their cawing. Or perhaps, despite their adaptability, even crows are struggling in the rapidly changing urban landscape.

The crow may never win a beauty contest or a singing competition. It will probably continue to be blamed for bad omens, lies, wrinkles, and heartbreak. But perhaps it does not care for our approval. It survives, observes, remembers, and carries on; black-feathered, sharp-eyed, and gloriously unapologetic.

Prerna Jain is an artist and photographer based in New Delhi. An extensive collection of her work can be found at her website www.prernasphotographs.com and at facebook.com/prernasphotographs. She is the author of My Feathered Friends and Stories Usual, Yet Unusual.

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