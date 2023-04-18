Review: The Half-Known Life: In Search of Paradise by Pico Iyer

“The more I travel, the more I realize that paradise is not a place, but a state of mind. It is a feeling of contentment and satisfaction that arises when we are in harmony with ourselves and the world around us,” writes Iyer towards the end of the book. But there are many others who are less fortunate and find it hard to get peace anywhere, even within the borders of their own country or the confines of their own home. In their case, the struggle of their life is their paradise, to paraphrase what a Zen master tells Iyer.

He also writes about the graves and cemeteries in Japan, where he has lived for many years. He details the ancestor worship in Japanese culture and the way in which graves are seen as places of connection and communication with the deceased: “Graves are not just places of mourning, but also of communication, of connection with the spirits of the dead. In Japan, the dead are not forgotten or ignored, but are actively incorporated into daily life and cultural rituals.” It is the same in Iran, where graves are much more than mere repositories of the dead, visited by thousands of people who come “seeking blessings or solace or simply a connection to the past.” Iyer describes visiting the tomb of the poet Hafez in Shiraz, where he observes the reverence and devotion that Iranians have for their cultural heritage.

To me, an interesting strand of the book is the way Iyer describes how graves and cemeteries are used to express cultural values. They are not just places of mourning, but also sites of pilgrimage, memory, and cultural identity. For instance, one of the most moving sections of the book is Iyer’s description of his visit to the cemetery of La Recoleta in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He describes the elaborate mausoleums and monuments, many of which are adorned with intricate carvings and statues, and notes the ways in which the cemetery reflects the cultural and historical richness of Argentina: “The cemetery of La Recoleta, with its sprawling avenues and ornate tombs, is like a city of the dead, a miniature metropolis that echoes the grandeur and complexity of the living city outside its walls.” He notes that cemeteries can be places of both beauty and horror, reflecting the range of human experience and emotion.

What also elevates In Search of Paradise is the fact that Iyer connects these disparate locations into a cohesive narrative. What could possibly be common between the quiet island of Tahiti in French Polynesia and the bustling streets of Kyoto? you may ask. Iyer tells you just as the people of Tahiti — “a place of natural beauty and exoticism, where the sea is always visible and the trees are always in bloom” — have preserved their traditions and values even in the face of colonialism and globalization, the old and the new coexist in fascinating ways in Kyoto, — “a city that has been shaped by its history and culture, and yet it is also a city that is constantly changing and evolving.”

One of the book’s most compelling aspects is how it evokes the sensory experience of each location Iyer visits. Whether he is describing the neon-lit streets of Tokyo, the lush greenery of Bali, or the snow-covered peaks of the Himalayas, Iyer’s prose is rich and evocative. He captures the sounds, smells, and textures of each place, making the reader feel as though they are there alongside him. Of Bali, he writes: “It’s easy to be lulled into thinking that life here is always sunny and easy, that the smiles come naturally and the paradise is unchanging. But beneath the surface, there are as many struggles and hardships as in any other part of the world.”

Drawing on his own experiences of travel and encounters with people from different cultures to illustrate his points about the search for paradise, he reflects on the ways in which his own ideas of paradise have shifted over time and with different experiences. In his accounts, Iyer peels away the socio-political contexts of the places to show us the dark side of paradise, acknowledging the poverty, violence, and political strife that often lurk beneath the surface of these seemingly idyllic locations. In doing so, he presents a nuanced and realistic portrayal of these places, which adds depth to the book. He writes of his time in Ethiopia: “The journey is not without its risks. Outside of the cities, the roads are often dirt tracks, and there are bandits and rebels who prey on passing vehicles.”

Throughout the book, Iyer weaves together personal anecdotes from his travels with reflections on the larger philosophical questions that arise from the human search for paradise. He notes that different cultures have different visions of paradise, but that they all share a common desire for something better than the present reality. Iyer also emphasizes that the search for paradise is not just a matter of finding a physical place or state of being, but rather a deeper search for meaning and fulfilment in life: “The search for paradise is not just a physical journey, but a spiritual one. It is the journey of the soul, seeking its place in the world, seeking a sense of purpose and belonging.”

His approach to other places is characterized by similar empathy, deep appreciation for the cultural complexity, as well as a sensitivity to their historical context and spiritual significance. In his writing on Varanasi, Iyer offers a vivid and intimate portrait of the ancient city and its spiritual traditions. He describes its narrow streets, bustling markets, and ornate temples, as well as the religious rituals and practices that take place along the banks of the Ganges River. “Varanasi is a city that is steeped in history and mythology, a place where the sacred and the profane coexist in perfect harmony. It is a place of great spiritual significance, where people come to cleanse themselves of their sins and seek enlightenment.” Iyer also reflects on the challenges facing modern-day Varanasi, including issues of poverty, pollution, and overdevelopment, and he offers insights into the ways in which the city is adapting to these changes.

In his account of Iran — “a land of contrasts, where ancient history and modernity coexist side by side” — Iyer underlines the country’s complex and multifaceted identity, one that is often misunderstood or oversimplified in Western media, and explores its political and religious complexities. He describes his encounters with Iranians, their hospitality, and their cultural traditions. “Iran is a country with a deep and complex history, a place where the past is never far from the present. It is also a country that is in the midst of a profound cultural and political transformation, as its people struggle to balance tradition and modernity, religion and secularism,” writes Iyer, weaving into his narrative the country’s quandaries and contradictions, from its topography — rugged mountains, shimmering deserts — to the beauty of its architecture and the challenges faced by its people in the aftermath of the Islamic Revolution.

“After years of travel, I’d begun to wonder what kind of paradise can ever be found in a world of unceasing conflict — and whether the search for it might not simply aggravate our differences,” Iyer writes. The quest to find an answer to this leads him to embark on a spiritual odyssey of sorts, which he begins with Iran, “the culture that had given us both our word for paradise and some of our most soulful images of it.”

At its core, In Search of Paradise is a meditation on the nature of happiness and the human condition. Through his travels, Iyer reveals the universal human desire to find a sense of peace and contentment in a world that can often feel chaotic and unpredictable. He invites us to reflect on our own search for happiness and what it means to live a fulfilling life.

Through his travels — in the past and in recent years — to places like Tehran, Pyongyang, Colombo, Belfast, Koyasan, Varanasi and Srinagar, Iyer takes us on a journey of self-discovery and reflection; reading the book, you will find yourself thinking long and hard about what it means to find happiness and contentment in a world that is often plagued by suffering. The accounts of these places are written in Iyer’s signature lyrical prose, and his descriptions of the places he visits are rich with detail and insight. He effortlessly weaves together strands of history, culture, and personal reflection to create a multi-dimensional portrait of each place he visits.

In The Art of Stillness: Adventures in Going Nowhere (2014), for instance, Iyer provides a much-needed balm for our frazzled modern lives, helping us to rediscover the value of quiet reflection and concentration in a world where technology has become an all-consuming distraction. In his latest, The Half-Known Life: In Search of Paradise , he takes us on a journey to some of the world’s most exotic locales in search of the elusive concept of paradise.

One of the hallmarks of Pico Iyer’s travel writing is his remarkable ability to go beyond the façade of a place, glean its profound cultural and spiritual dimensions, and reveal its soul. This shines throughout his impressive oeuvre, with each travel book a testament to his unmatched skill to immerse himself in the place he visits or — since he has been writing for so long — revisits.

One of the hallmarks of Pico Iyer’s travel writing is his remarkable ability to go beyond the façade of a place, glean its profound cultural and spiritual dimensions, and reveal its soul. This shines throughout his impressive oeuvre, with each travel book a testament to his unmatched skill to immerse himself in the place he visits or — since he has been writing for so long — revisits.

PREMIUM Gates to a Hindu temple in Bali, Indonesia (Shutterstock)

240pp, ₹599; Hamish Hamilton

Polynesian women perform a traditional dance in Tahiti , French Polynesia. (Sarayuth3390/Shutterstock)

Tombs in Recoleta Cemetery in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Steve Allen/Shutterstock)

Pico Iyer at the Jaipur Literature Festival in 2013 (M Zhazo/Hindustan Times)

Shireen Quadri is the editor of The Punch Magazine Anthology of New Writing by Women Writers. She tweets at @shireenquadri

The views expressed are personal