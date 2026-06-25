Report: Venice Biennale 2026

All in all, the Venice Biennale gave visitors much to admire and even more to think about.

Other noteworthy works here include the works of Kenyan artist Wangechi Mutu and Algerian artist Kader Attia, who is the first non-Indian to curate the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Mutu’s In The End, Where All began, EdEN is a multimedia installation that reimagines the Garden of Eden through an eco-feminist and African diasporic lens. Attia’s Whispers of Traces maps the intersection of collective memory, technology and ancestral spirituality.

Opposite the pavilion, there are long queues outside the central exhibition of the biennale that features the work of 111 artists from across the world. One of them is India’s Sohrab Hura, whose paintings are both personal and political. Depicting scenes from everyday life, they draw much viewer interaction. People seem to especially like the sketch of a cute dog, another one of a man attending to a sick woman, and one of a mother oiling her daughter’s hair.

Inside the pavilion, Venice is imagined as a flooded metropolis featuring a sewage treatment plant and a sacred building. There are performances here too. Among the most dramatic is a custom filtration system where visitors can use portable toilets that feed murky, treated water to an aquarium housing a live performer. Titled Seaworld Venice, the project presents a shocking dystopia.

In stark contrast with Nash’s project is the Austrian pavilion where choreographer and performance artist Florentina Holzinger raises awareness about climate change in a dramatic, even disturbing performance. Nude, she uses a rope to climb inside a large bell suspended mid-air by a pulley. She then rings the bell by oscilating her body. The hourly performance serves as an SOS warning to mitigate the global climate crisis.

Another amazing project that resonates with the In Minor Keys theme is Grass Babies, Moon Babies at the Japanese pavilion. With 200 life-size baby dolls, each weighing about 5kgs, crawling the walls, sleeping in cots and in viewers’ arms, Japanese-American performance artist Ei Arakawa-Nash’s project delves into modern parenting while trying to understand if the experience of raising a baby is any different for queer couples. Volunteers hand viewers a baby, which they must care for. The job includes changing its diapers at various changing stations. Afterwards, they can scan a QR code on the diaper to receive a poem on love and care. As viewers become active participants, it reminds them that, in a volunteer’s words, “it takes a village to raise a baby”. Inspired by Arakawa-Nash’s experience of adopting twins two years ago, the feel-good exhibit, which witnessed a high-level of interaction and enthusiasm from the audience, is also a commentary on Japan’s ageing population and the decline of old social structures.

Asim Waqif’s immersive bamboo structure, inspired by urban scaffolding that’s ubiquitous in Indian cities, has corners for viewers to sit and sections where they can beat thet wood and listen to the different sounds emerging from it.

Alwar Balasubramaniam’s work – two panels of cracked earth sourced from rural Tamil Nadu, where he lives – focuses on environmental shifts and erosion and how these shape our sense of belonging.

Right opposite is Ranjani Shettar’s work comprising monumental flowers made from natural materials that hang down from the ceiling. The whole thing is reminiscent of a home garden with its evocation of beauty, nostalgia and the calm of being in nature.

In delicate embroidery panels, artist Sumakshi Singh recreated the now demolished 33 Link Road home of her grandparents, who moved to Delhi after Partition. It was where Singh felt she belonged; it was where her cousins and her family once got together to make lasting memories. Using white thread to make the life-size house, its walls, spiral staircase and even the gate, Singh’s ghost-like, porous structure conveys the emotional loss she felt on losing the house.

The beautiful India pavilion, which presents ‘Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home’ by art curator, historian and author Amin Jaffer, is definitely in the ‘In Minor Keys’ mode. The project explores ideas of home, domestic comfort, identity and living across cultures in a country that has witnessed phenomenal growth. “The India pavilion addresses the concept of a physical home and questions what happens when that no longer exists, or you’re far away from it or that you have changed and that the imagined home or the perceived home is no longer your real emotional home,” says Jaffer.

‘In Minor Keys’ suggests that art is an outcome of collective effort and that it brings communities together. Emphasizing intimate, tender and human-scaled experiences over massive, encyclopedic surveys, it focuses on lesser-known art-making practices that are poetic and get viewers to pause, look and think.

Most of these works fall under Kouoh’s theme of ‘In Minor Keys’. Incidentally, Kouoh, who succumbed to an aggressive cancer last year, was the first black woman to serve as the creative head of the biennale.

Just the sheer number of art projects here – from Timor Leste to Senegal, Germany and the US) – justifies the biennale’s tag of ‘The Olympics of the Arts’. It has also become a crucial platform for countries to flex their soft power and present before the world their concerns about ongoing wars, climate change and genocide.

Amidst these historic venues is The La Biennale, the highlight of every edition of the art event in Venice. This year, for the 61st edition that began on May 9 and will continue until November 22, curator Koyo Kouoh (24 December 1967 – 10 May 2025) and her team chose 111 international artists for the section. Additionally, the Arsenale, Giardini and sites around it also host 100 national pavilions, which showcase the best of their countries’ contemporary art, and several other collateral events.

The two main venues of La Biennale di Venezia or the 131-year-old Venice art biennale are Giardini and Arsenale. The first is an early 19th century garden built by Napoleon, who demolished churches and other religious sites to make room for this one-of-its-kind public space within the densely populated city. The other is an armory complex and shipyard that dates back to 1104.

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The two main venues of La Biennale di Venezia or the 131-year-old Venice art biennale are Giardini and Arsenale. The first is an early 19th century garden built by Napoleon, who demolished churches and other religious sites to make room for this one-of-its-kind public space within the densely populated city. The other is an armory complex and shipyard that dates back to 1104.

PREMIUM From left: Alwar Balasubramaniam, Skarma Sonam Tashi, curator Amin Jaffer, Sumakshi Singh, Asim Waqif and Ranjani Shettar (Joe Habben)

Amidst these historic venues is The La Biennale, the highlight of every edition of the art event in Venice. This year, for the 61st edition that began on May 9 and will continue until November 22, curator Koyo Kouoh (24 December 1967 – 10 May 2025) and her team chose 111 international artists for the section. Additionally, the Arsenale, Giardini and sites around it also host 100 national pavilions, which showcase the best of their countries’ contemporary art, and several other collateral events.

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{{^usCountry}} Just the sheer number of art projects here – from Timor Leste to Senegal, Germany and the US) – justifies the biennale’s tag of ‘The Olympics of the Arts’. It has also become a crucial platform for countries to flex their soft power and present before the world their concerns about ongoing wars, climate change and genocide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just the sheer number of art projects here – from Timor Leste to Senegal, Germany and the US) – justifies the biennale’s tag of ‘The Olympics of the Arts’. It has also become a crucial platform for countries to flex their soft power and present before the world their concerns about ongoing wars, climate change and genocide. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most of these works fall under Kouoh’s theme of ‘In Minor Keys’. Incidentally, Kouoh, who succumbed to an aggressive cancer last year, was the first black woman to serve as the creative head of the biennale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most of these works fall under Kouoh’s theme of ‘In Minor Keys’. Incidentally, Kouoh, who succumbed to an aggressive cancer last year, was the first black woman to serve as the creative head of the biennale. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ‘In Minor Keys’ suggests that art is an outcome of collective effort and that it brings communities together. Emphasizing intimate, tender and human-scaled experiences over massive, encyclopedic surveys, it focuses on lesser-known art-making practices that are poetic and get viewers to pause, look and think. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘In Minor Keys’ suggests that art is an outcome of collective effort and that it brings communities together. Emphasizing intimate, tender and human-scaled experiences over massive, encyclopedic surveys, it focuses on lesser-known art-making practices that are poetic and get viewers to pause, look and think. {{/usCountry}}

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The beautiful India pavilion, which presents ‘Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home’ by art curator, historian and author Amin Jaffer, is definitely in the ‘In Minor Keys’ mode. The project explores ideas of home, domestic comfort, identity and living across cultures in a country that has witnessed phenomenal growth. “The India pavilion addresses the concept of a physical home and questions what happens when that no longer exists, or you’re far away from it or that you have changed and that the imagined home or the perceived home is no longer your real emotional home,” says Jaffer.

Sumakshi Singh (Andrea Avezzu)

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In delicate embroidery panels, artist Sumakshi Singh recreated the now demolished 33 Link Road home of her grandparents, who moved to Delhi after Partition. It was where Singh felt she belonged; it was where her cousins and her family once got together to make lasting memories. Using white thread to make the life-size house, its walls, spiral staircase and even the gate, Singh’s ghost-like, porous structure conveys the emotional loss she felt on losing the house.

Ranjani Shettar (Andrea Avezzi)

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Right opposite is Ranjani Shettar’s work comprising monumental flowers made from natural materials that hang down from the ceiling. The whole thing is reminiscent of a home garden with its evocation of beauty, nostalgia and the calm of being in nature.

Alwar Balasubramaniam working on Not Just for Us (Talwar Gallery)

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Alwar Balasubramaniam’s work – two panels of cracked earth sourced from rural Tamil Nadu, where he lives – focuses on environmental shifts and erosion and how these shape our sense of belonging.

Asim Waqif (Philippe Calia)

Asim Waqif’s immersive bamboo structure, inspired by urban scaffolding that’s ubiquitous in Indian cities, has corners for viewers to sit and sections where they can beat thet wood and listen to the different sounds emerging from it.

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Skarma Sonam Tashi with Echoes of Home (Joe Habben)

Sonam Tashi’s recreation of traditional Ladakhi homes highlight the rise of concrete and the loss of centuries-old architectural knowledge.

Another amazing project that resonates with the In Minor Keys theme is Grass Babies, Moon Babies at the Japanese pavilion. With 200 life-size baby dolls, each weighing about 5kgs, crawling the walls, sleeping in cots and in viewers’ arms, Japanese-American performance artist Ei Arakawa-Nash’s project delves into modern parenting while trying to understand if the experience of raising a baby is any different for queer couples. Volunteers hand viewers a baby, which they must care for. The job includes changing its diapers at various changing stations. Afterwards, they can scan a QR code on the diaper to receive a poem on love and care. As viewers become active participants, it reminds them that, in a volunteer’s words, “it takes a village to raise a baby”. Inspired by Arakawa-Nash’s experience of adopting twins two years ago, the feel-good exhibit, which witnessed a high-level of interaction and enthusiasm from the audience, is also a commentary on Japan’s ageing population and the decline of old social structures.

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In stark contrast with Nash’s project is the Austrian pavilion where choreographer and performance artist Florentina Holzinger raises awareness about climate change in a dramatic, even disturbing performance. Nude, she uses a rope to climb inside a large bell suspended mid-air by a pulley. She then rings the bell by oscilating her body. The hourly performance serves as an SOS warning to mitigate the global climate crisis.

Inside the pavilion, Venice is imagined as a flooded metropolis featuring a sewage treatment plant and a sacred building. There are performances here too. Among the most dramatic is a custom filtration system where visitors can use portable toilets that feed murky, treated water to an aquarium housing a live performer. Titled Seaworld Venice, the project presents a shocking dystopia.

Opposite the pavilion, there are long queues outside the central exhibition of the biennale that features the work of 111 artists from across the world. One of them is India’s Sohrab Hura, whose paintings are both personal and political. Depicting scenes from everyday life, they draw much viewer interaction. People seem to especially like the sketch of a cute dog, another one of a man attending to a sick woman, and one of a mother oiling her daughter’s hair.

Other noteworthy works here include the works of Kenyan artist Wangechi Mutu and Algerian artist Kader Attia, who is the first non-Indian to curate the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Mutu’s In The End, Where All began, EdEN is a multimedia installation that reimagines the Garden of Eden through an eco-feminist and African diasporic lens. Attia’s Whispers of Traces maps the intersection of collective memory, technology and ancestral spirituality.

All in all, the Venice Biennale gave visitors much to admire and even more to think about.

Riddhi Doshi is an independent journalist.