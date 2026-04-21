Review: Begampur Se Dariyaganj by Yashwant Vyas

The generations that grew up before the intrusion of smartphones are well acquainted with pulp fiction -- those novels with titillating titles and catchy storylines that were sold at railway stations and bus stops. Every Indian language possibly had its own pulp tradition with a loyal readership and a market that had its own peculiar quirks.

In Begampur Se Dariyaganj, journalist Yashwant Vyas attempts to document the history of Hindi pulp fiction. It’s an endeavour that’s as intriguing as the stories in the genre it studies. Through numerous interviews with writers and publishers he shows how pulp grew in popularity. While mainstream Hindi literature was dominated by socially committed writers and focused on work that reflected with seriousness on society, Hindi pulp carved out its own unique space by catering to those who preferred to read genre fiction including horror, romance, crime and soft porn novels.

The paperback revolution in the West, followed by the rise of pocket books that made reading more accessible and affordable, was replicated in the Hindi sphere. This played a major role in the emergence of desi pulp fiction. Indeed, the industry grew so rapidly that writers who became famous would find themselves dealing with more than 60 publishers in the course of their careers. The publishers were mostly centred in Meerut and Delhi. “In Meerut, there was even a locality where 11 publishers from the same family lived,” writes Vyas.

Those were the glory days of imprints like Amar Pocket Books, Neelam Pocket Books, Royal Pocket Books, and others. Many writers too ventured into publishing. Omprakash Sharma launched Janpriya in 1966, which turned out to be a success, while Vedprakash Kamboj’s Kathakar unfortunately failed.

Alongside big names like Ibne Safi, Surendra Mohan Pathak, and Ved Prakash Sharma, the world of Hindi and Urdu pulp fiction also had fascinating writers like Farooq Argali. Though he only had a primary education, Argali, who often described himself as “naqqalon ka naqqal” (the imitator of imitators), went on to become a formidable writer of ghost stories. Known for writing several novels under different pseudonyms, he was once jailed for writing Chudail, a novel published under Ibne Safi’s name. On another occasion, he was arrested during a raid on a press that was publishing the allegedly obscene Mastram series. He was released only after it was proven that the handwriting in the manuscript didn’t match his own.

Yogesh Mittal was another remarkable writer of ghost stories. Vyas presents an anecdote that shines a light on his craft: SC Bedi, author of the famous Rajan–Iqbal series submitted a manuscript whose last few pages were unfortunately washed away by rain. Mittal wrote a new ending. Later, when Bedi read the finished version, he reportedly exclaimed: “Such a climax! Even I couldn’t have written it myself.”

Vyas writes about the world of desi pulp with the same vigour and flair that defined the books themselves. He traces the history of English and Soviet pulp fiction and explores how the genre began to take root and grow in India. Inspired by characters created by international names like James Hadley Chase, Hindi authors too created exciting desi characters. All of this unfolded within an unregulated yet immensely energetic world of creativity and commerce.