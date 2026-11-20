Ajay Aggarwal’s How Tech changed India; The Story of a Cog that Dared to Dream should actually have been titled How Tech Changed Me – The Story of Some People who Dared to Dream . An understated man though he has little to be modest about, the author is blasé about his journey; his hits and particularly his misses. Refreshingly honest, he perceives and presents his experiences without being judgemental and is almost as diffident about his successes as he is dispassionate about his failures.

Aspiring entrepreneurs can learn much from this book that weaves Aggarwal’s personal journey into the story of the growth of a specific area of India’s tech sector. Indeed, they will learn much more from this volume than they ever will from how-to books on making quick US$s and potboilers about tech unicorns. Also, since it covers a sizeable period of time from the 1970s to the present, How Tech Changed India serves as a rich repository of information about a period before the existence of the Internet and mobile telephony. The young reader will be shocked to learn of the many obstacles that had to be overcome before it became possible for them to get into the posh campuses they work in today.

Aggarwal begins his professional story by recounting how, as a schoolboy he handcrafted small one-band, one station, transistor radios for cricket commentary. An avid fan of the form that was once all that was available to the cricket mad public, he stood outside cinema theatres and sold them as he thought, rightly, that others too wanted something similar. It’s the classic garage start-up story, which in the world of contemporary success fiction, might have ended with him becoming the ‘transistor king’. Only that was a different time and life had other plans in store. He grew up and got a job servicing the electronic calculators - table models with red/green neon displays - that had just been introduced. The name of the company was DCM Data Products; in that office was a cabin occupied by a certain Shiv Nadar.

Running parallel to the nation’s mainstream tech story, Aggarwal writes about the people who played important role in his life – for good and for bad. Rules that had to be followed, others that were meant to be broken; processes that were diligently pursued and obstacles that were overcome. Back then, money and financing were never enough. As always, timing played a major role in both success and failure, the latter more so.

Along the way, the reader learns of the evolution of technology – the move from calculators to electronic typewriters, microprocessors, desktop computers, POS and its software, the Internet, PCs to laptops, the onset of outsourcing, and more. Thankfully, the book stops with only a casual mention of AI (without which, it seems, these days, you can’t even cook an omelette).