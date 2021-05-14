Review: Neither Settler nor Native by Mahmood Mamdani

417pp, ₹799; Harvard University Press

The age of classical colonialism is over but colonisation hasn’t disappeared. It will remain as long as the nation-state dominates in not only the developing and undeveloped economies (an overwhelming majority of these having been ex-colonies) but in the United States as well. Ethnic cleansing, which went hand-in-hand with colonisation, continues in post-colonial colonisation. “The birth of the modern state amid ethnic cleansing and overseas domination teaches us a different lesson about what political modernity is: less an engine of tolerance than of conquest,” states Mahmood Mamdani in his 416-page Neither Settler nor Native: The Making and Unmaking of Permanent Minorities.

In the book’s introduction, the Uganda-born author and professor at Columbia University writes that the foundation of the modern state was laid down in 1492 when “the Castilian monarchy sought to create a homogeneous national homeland for Christian Spaniards by ejecting and converting those among them who were strangers to the nation — Moors and Jews.” He adds that the other development was “the taking of overseas colonies in the Americas by the same Castilian monarchy that spearheaded ethnic cleansing”. The Castilian monarchy was synonymous with Reconquista while taking over regions of Iberia that were for centuries under ruthless Moorish rule. The aim was nation-building rather than state building. Castilians sought to change the people within the territory and to force them into a cultural homogeneity under the banner of “one country, one religion, one empire”.

Historians have ignored the continuity of colonialism sans the colonies and have overstressed the so-called “civilizing mission as direct rule and the methods that succeeded it as indirect rule”. Alongside the emergence of a violent nationalism following from the creation of minorities under indirect rule, post-colonial nationalists “struggled to consolidate power by transforming society into the home of the nation as they imagined it”. Mamdani puts it poignantly when he says that the resulting era of blood and terror, ethnic cleansing, civil wars, and sometimes genocide are “the wages of postcolonial modernity”.

The Castilian system might have spread in Europe but for the Treaty of Westphalia of 1648 and its “nation-state model, ushering in a regime of tolerance”. In stark contrast to the Castilians, the European nation-state agreed to protect internal minorities rather than oppress and expel them, and the persecution of internal minorities ended. “As long as minorities did not revolt, sovereigns would not persecute them; and as long as sovereigns did not persecute minorities, other sovereigns had to respect their right to rule unmolested,” Mamdani notes.

Neither Settler nor Native is divided into six chapters - The Indian Question in the United States, Nuremberg: The Failure of Denazification, Settlers and Natives in Apartheid South Africa, Sudan: Colonialism, Independence, and Secession, The Israel/Palestine Question, and Decolonizing the Political Community - each of which deserves to be treated as a precious monograph and as a vision to arrest this historical process.

A sub-chapter The US Colonial Mode exposes the emptiness of American pride in democracy. The real face of the settlers is their cruelty towards Native Americans. In this, they bluntly copied the Castilians. “To call the colonized peoples of the United States “Native Americans” is to configure them as original inhabitants of the polity…They were original inhabitants of the land, not the polity. The Constitution’s use of the term ‘Indian’ reflects the fact that the peoples deemed native in US territory were never Americans… The country sees itself as a rupture in history, something entirely new — not a conqueror, but the successor to a conqueror, which was the Crown,” Mamdani writes. At a webinar on the book, the author pointed out that Native Americans are like undocumented people in a land that is theirs and that they are worse off than the African-American descendents of slaves.

Indeed, Hitler’s Nazi model of Aryan supremacy was inspired by America. Mamdani reminds us of James Q Whitman’s Hitler’s American Model: The United States and the Making of Nazi Race Law, which touches on how American race law provided a blueprint for Nazi Germany. Nazism triumphed in Germany during the high era of Jim Crow laws. The Nuremberg Laws were crafted in an atmosphere of considerable attention to the precedents - the American race laws. Hitler praised the American model in Mein Kampf.

Author Mahmood Mamdani in Mumbai in January 2009. (Prasad Gori/HT Archive)

Ethnic cleansing in the US went alongside genocide and population transfers of American Indians. This is similar to what Germany did to the Jews who were in turn victimized by Allied population transfers following the Second World War. In South Africa, white settlers forced blacks into tribal homelands known as Bantustans. The British also segregated Arabs and Africans into separate homelands. In Palestine, Zionist settlers forcibly exiled non-Jews.

A gutsy humanitarian, Mamdani has called out the International Military Tribunal’s Nuremberg trials for prescribing a “criminal” solution that held individual perpetrators responsible without questioning Nazism as a political project, and thus the violence of the nation-state itself. Political violence needs political solutions: not criminal justice, barring permanent political identities of settler and native.

Mamdani’s scholarship takes in a range of work from John Locke’s “institutionalized the relationship between a national majority on one side and a national minority on the other, each cast permanently in its political identity” to Radhabinode Pal’s Dissenting Opinion of the Member for India in the Tokyo War Crimes Trial.

However, it is difficult to agree with the author’s view that Marx was “silent about the political community and assumed that political and social equality will be realized within the bounds of a pre-existing political community”. It would seem that he has ignored the evolution of Marx’s texts and of anthropological investigations into the castes and tribes of the world.

Sankar Ray is a writer and commentator on Left politics, history, and environmental issues. He lives in Kolkata.

Historians have ignored the continuity of colonialism sans the colonies and have overstressed the so-called "civilizing mission as direct rule and the methods that succeeded it as indirect rule". Alongside the emergence of a violent nationalism following from the creation of minorities under indirect rule, post-colonial nationalists "struggled to consolidate power by transforming society into the home of the nation as they imagined it". Mamdani puts it poignantly when he says that the resulting era of blood and terror, ethnic cleansing, civil wars, and sometimes genocide are "the wages of postcolonial modernity". The Castilian system might have spread in Europe but for the Treaty of Westphalia of 1648 and its "nation-state model, ushering in a regime of tolerance". 