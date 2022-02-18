Review: Remo, the Autobiography of Remo Fernandes

When you mention singer Remo Fernandes, you immediately think of songs like Maria Pita Che, Jalwa, Humma Humma, O Meri Munni, The Flute Song and the Pepsi jingle Yehi Hai Right Choice Baby. In many ways, he’s been the pop ambassador of Goa.

One would expect a good chunk of his autobiography to talk about his songs, how he composed them and his experiences with the music industry. However, music forms only one part of this book. Over nearly 480 pages, one gets a thorough and honest look into his multifaceted personality. Indeed, this is the story of his adventures – creative, musical, geographical and sexual; he has been open about his affairs.

Broadly, the book takes readers through a journey that covers his upbringing in Portuguese Goa, early passion for music, architecture studies in Bombay, hitchhiking adventures in Europe and North Africa with former companion Isa, his return to Goa, marriage to Michele, fatherhood, divorce, the fatal accident involving his band members, and his decision to stay in Porto, Portugal. Two important parts of his life – his creation of Teresa & The Slum Bum, a modern opera dedicated to Mother Teresa, and his marriage to “Facebook friend” Zenia, wind up the book.

486pp, ₹799; HarperCollins

Naturally, such a story would involve a string of anecdotes. Remo narrates them smoothly, blending detailed description with an occasional dash of humour. For instance, he talks about how Goan citizens once protested against the government’s idea to convert the heritage hospital where he was born into a commercial mall. “I would have hated having to tell my grandchildren one day that I was born somewhere between McDonald’s and KFC,” he says.

Born in Panjim on May 8, 1953, he was baptised Luis Remo de Maria Bernardo Fernandes. “I guess people weren’t required to fill up immigration forms that often those days,” he quips. The family was financially comfortable, and Remo’s father Bernardo had left a job in Bombay to start a modern aerated water factory in Goa. In 1961, when Portuguese rule ended, Remo had to shift to an English medium school. Since he could not accurately describe how Goa was in those early days, he advises readers to read Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez, whose descriptions “could well be the Goa I once knew and loved so well”.

Remo’s first musical instrument was the mouth organ, gifted by his father. At home, music would be played on a German Nordmende radiogram, and the record collection was a mix of big brass dance bands, western classical symphonies, music from Brazil, Italy, England and US, besides Portuguese fados and Konkani mandos. His own tastes were driven by Cliff Richard, Hank Marvin, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. He started playing the ukulele and banjo, and later guitar, but hated being trained on how to read music. “The written, seen note was not music to me; the played, heard note was,” he says.

To revive the Konkani folk song, his father started a Mando Festival with scholar Bob Moraes. This exposed Remo to the music world, and he began singing and playing guitar in bands, early ones being Billy Rangers and Beat 4. When the latter visited Pune for a show, the press release described them as “playboys” – because they “played” and were “boys”. Later, moving to Bombay to study architecture, he joined the Savages along with keyboardist Prabhakar Mundkur, bassist Ralph Paes and drummer Bashir Sheikh.

Before Remo became a known name in the Indian pop world, he spent a considerable amount of time travelling abroad, and even busking to make ends meet. “A lot of people back home thought I had gone to the West to try and ‘make it’ in music, or perhaps to find a ‘foreign job’ as an architect… But I really went there to travel. To see a bit of the world.”

Remo Fernandes performing at Jaypee Vasant Continental in New Delhi on 26 June 1999. (Pradeep Bhatia)

After Paris, Remo went to Portugal with his mother and younger sister Belinda. He then decided to head off to Italy with Isa. He had grown his hair and beard, and children called him Sandokan because of his resemblance to Kabir Bedi’s television character. After Tunisia and Algeria, they visited Spain.

Once he returned to Goa, Remo decided to focus on the three things he loved – music, drawing and writing. He began composing music, playing at the Taj Fort Aguada Beach Resort, designing postcards and writing poetry, which he planned to publish. Almost 300 pages into the book, we begin to get details of Remo’s life in the music industry.

Things went smoothly till that fatal accident, when four members of his band Microwave Papadums were killed on a post-show drive from Kanpur to Lucknow. While that shattered Remo, he also had to face taunts from certain relatives of musicians. After some turmoil, he decided to play with a new line-up.

One of Remo’s favourite moments was playing with British band Jethro Tull at Dubai in 2005. That’s where he got to spend time with his idol, the band’s frontman and ace flautist Ian Anderson, whose quotes appear as blurbs on the book’s front and back covers. “He tells the story of his passions and adventures in music and the arts in an educated but entertaining way,” says Anderson.

Though the book has many engrossing moments, it could have been a bit shorter. Some details about past affairs and experiences don’t really add value in the larger context, though Remo says there are many things he hasn’t written about too. Rock fans would have loved to know more about his ‘lip-synced’ appearance with Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page at the 1996 Channel V Awards, but he mentions it only in passing, even erroneously typing (Deep Purple’s) Ian Gillan instead of Plant.

Yet, these are minor issues in a book that brings out Remo’s personality in fascinating detail. This is an honest and fearless autobiography, and that’s what is important.

Narendra Kusnur is a veteran music journalist. He lives in Mumbai.

