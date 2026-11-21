Bela Negi’s new collection of short stories, The Tree with Eyes, set in the hills of Uttarakhand, looks squarely at death with almost every piece containing the idea of how grief gets left behind in a landscape undergoing a climate and technological crisis. Here, hardly anyone gets to mourn out loud. Grief organises how people live, and when it cannot be spoken of, it goes elsewhere. Sometimes into a body, a stretch of land, or onto a stranger who gets the blame.

A massive mudslide and flash floods at Dharali village in Uttarakhand on August 5, 2025. (Anadolu via Getty Images) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

200pp, ₹ 499; Westland

Recent writing on disaster in Uttarakhand reveals a way to read this book. In his paper, Ecology of Grief: Climatic Events and Disasters in the Himalaya (2024), environmentalist Rahul Ranjan argues that grief works as a structuring force in the mountains, and that official accounts push it to the margins in favour of technical explanation. A few thinkers stand behind that argument, and their questions run through Negi’s stories. In Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief (2019), David Kessler observes that however people grieve, they share a need for it to be witnessed. In Precarious Life: The Powers of Mourning and Violence (2004), Judith Butler asks whose deaths count as worth mourning and whose are left in a “state of deadness”. In Grief: A Philosophical Guide, (2022), Michael Cholbi shows that grieving is tied to the people who shaped what someone cares about, which is why it never simply closes. When put plainly, one could then ask: who sees the loss; who counts, and where does the grief go when nobody is looking?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

{{^usCountry}} Gayatri, in Negi’s story, Crazy Love, shows that grief doesn’t follow a sequence. Her father, Babu, dies when a drunk bus driver goes over the edge of a cliff; what she remembers is only the warmth of his skin behind her knees and the view from his shoulders. In her case, grief arrives in waves and sudden apprehensions; it comes when Trilok’s family fails to show up to commiserate, and again, in a stranger form, when her mother is bitten by a snake. Aiee had pulled her out of school and kept her at home, first as a helper and later as a nurse after she suffered a stroke. When Gayatri sees the snake’s tail, she freezes and imagines, for the first time, deciding something for herself. Her feet stay rooted. Afterwards, she feels closer to the dying woman than she ever did while Aiee lived. What follows is “an immense emptiness, not relief.” Parts of a relationship carry on after a death. Should people be glad or resentful that they grieve at all? Gayatri feels both these things. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gayatri, in Negi’s story, Crazy Love, shows that grief doesn’t follow a sequence. Her father, Babu, dies when a drunk bus driver goes over the edge of a cliff; what she remembers is only the warmth of his skin behind her knees and the view from his shoulders. In her case, grief arrives in waves and sudden apprehensions; it comes when Trilok’s family fails to show up to commiserate, and again, in a stranger form, when her mother is bitten by a snake. Aiee had pulled her out of school and kept her at home, first as a helper and later as a nurse after she suffered a stroke. When Gayatri sees the snake’s tail, she freezes and imagines, for the first time, deciding something for herself. Her feet stay rooted. Afterwards, she feels closer to the dying woman than she ever did while Aiee lived. What follows is “an immense emptiness, not relief.” Parts of a relationship carry on after a death. Should people be glad or resentful that they grieve at all? Gayatri feels both these things. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lata’s grief in The Tree with Eyes is the reverse. It is, in fact, refused. Her father-in-law, Hukum Singh, does something to her in the dark while her husband is away. When she confronts him, he tells her to deal with it herself before the husband Aalam returns. Savitri, her mother-in-law, has already turned her back on her. Later, she looks in on Lata, sees her hollow eyes, and flees as if from a demon. So, the one adult who witnesses the loss backs away from it. Lata confides in the jacaranda tree, which already holds an older secret – years ago, Malti Amma had buried her illegitimate child beneath it. The tree works as an archive of loss. It is where the village agrees not to look. The need for a witness is met here only by a tree.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Writing about women’s distress in rural north India holds grief as sometimes “a mood that emanated in domestic space.” A household keeps its animals and its unmanageable griefs in the same place, out of sight but within earshot. In Singing from Separation (1997), anthropologist Kirin Narayan found that Kangra songs of separation or pakharu follow women whose lives “ebb away with grief” while husbands are absent. The women in Negi’s stories are in much the same position.

The question about which bodies get mourned is asked in Gangrene. Umed Singh breaks stone in a quarry for a daily wage, and the work uses him up. When his toe turns black he does not go to hospital. It is 50 kilometres away, he expects long queues, and he fears the doctor will cut off his leg. The leg, which came off earlier, cannot be found, and many tell him his soul will not rest unless that leg is burnt with his body. The families of the labourers killed at Raini in 2021 faced a larger version of this. Bodies were never recovered, and those declared missing were denied last rites. In the story, bonds outlast the body in many ways. Umed Singh’s mother, Ija, nearly deaf, keeps the television low at night to catch “the sound of the foot that paced in the courtyard.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In The Man Who Refused to Die, Shanti’s baby is feverish and there is no medical facility near the village. A hospital stands below as an empty facade, inaugurated with fanfare almost a decade before and then abandoned, and a hydel project has been dropped after fattening a few pockets. Governments came with promises and left. Shanti grasps that there is a certain sense of human culpability in loss but can talk about it to nobody but Kushal Baba, the ascetic who has outlived everyone.

Disaster reporting often gives precedence to the visibility of tipping points and treats resilience as a given, which absolves those in charge. Atul Sati, a Joshimath activist quoted in Ranjan’s Ecology of Grief, rejects the idea that climate alone was to blame for the 2021 Chamoli disaster: “Climate change is not the reason, it is an effect”. In the story Where the Road Ends, the narrator notes that glaciers have shrunk and rains have turned unpredictable, so a reader could file the ending under weather. But Kishan campaigns for a road up to Gulab’s shed and Barni then sprouts cement houses and hotels, and the rain falls for seven days on a hillside “cut, scarred and hollowed out over years”. Critics argue that treating disaster as an outside force pulls attention towards technical fixes and away from decisions made by people. It ends with no cries for help and “no one to give an account of how the mountain had moved.” Losses like this are silenced in public climate change discourse.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Author Bela Negi (Courtesy litlive.in)

The book’s two comic stories also carry grief in disguise. Ganesh, in The Monkey Chaser, tells Prema his father died flying off a mountain edge on his bike “like a king on his throne” The joke covers a lot. His family sold the hillside to Delhi buyers to pay for a wedding, and he now works as an overseer on land that once belonged to his family. Sri Warsini, Jane Mills and Kim Usher describe solastalgia, the emotional distress caused by the decay of one’s home environment, as a loss that challenges an “established sense of place and identity”. This certainly fits a man chasing monkeys through his ancestors’ terraces. When a langur stares him down, he realises it belongs to these hills in a way the red-faced monkeys do not. The circle of the mournable stretches, briefly, to include an animal. Amma, in Amma’s Keys, grieves her husband through jokes and drink, and the village laughs at her. Yet, she becomes the person to whom women go for relief. They pour out their troubles and leave lighter. Her son Laxman’s closing gesture of handing his daughter the keys to take back to Amma is the collection’s one small repair.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In their academic article Remembering Natural Disaster (2008), anthropologists Edward Simpson and Malathi de Alwis warn that memorials flatten “the extremes of individual memory”. Sangram Singh, a Chamoli survivor and court petitioner quoted in Ranjan’s work, traced his community’s losses from the Chipko movement to the present and said there was “barely any space of witnessing pain”. Negi’s stories supply what the official record leaves out. They do not console, and most end before anyone is held to account. Still, reading them alongside the thinkers quoted in this piece makes the shared problem clear. The book lays bare the idea that the landscape of the hills is short of places to put loss, and short of anyone whose job it is to look at that loss.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pranavi Sharma writes on books and culture. She lives in New Delhi.