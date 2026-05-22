Review: Dastan-E-GuruDutt by Mahmood Farooqui

Mahmood Farooqui’s Dastan e Guru Dutt, now published in Hindi by Rajkamal Prakashan, is a significant addition to writing on Guru Dutt — perhaps the first substantial work on the filmmaker in the linguistic register his cinema itself inhabited. In his introduction, Farooqui acknowledges earlier chroniclers, and yet his own telling feels less like a late arrival than a patient settling in. I watched a performance at the India Habitat Centre: conceived in two parts, it ran close to three hours, its ambition matching its length.

Guru Dutt (SL Purohit/HT Photo)

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156pp, ₹299; Rajkamal

On the page, the experience turns inward. Hindi readers are already attuned to Urdu’s cadence — they read Mirza Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Firaq Gorakhpuri, Sahir Ludhianvi, Mir Taqi Mir, Jaun Elia in Devanagari; they have long inhabited the blended idiom of Munshi Premchand, Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, Krishan Chander. Farooqui writes from within this inheritance — accessible yet edged, fluid yet carrying Manto’s tensile sharpness.

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{{^usCountry}} At its core is a liberal imagination — receptive rather than programmatic — drawing without anxiety from Vedantic reflection, Sufi inwardness, Persian lyricism, Hindi kavita, and everyday idiom. These do not merely accumulate; they circulate. Each register enters, alters, and is altered in turn. What emerges is not collage but continuity — a language aware of its own crossings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At its core is a liberal imagination — receptive rather than programmatic — drawing without anxiety from Vedantic reflection, Sufi inwardness, Persian lyricism, Hindi kavita, and everyday idiom. These do not merely accumulate; they circulate. Each register enters, alters, and is altered in turn. What emerges is not collage but continuity — a language aware of its own crossings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The result is a distinctive form: not simply a retelling of a life, but a way of telling shaped by many voices. Moving across traditions without hierarchy — part performance, part narrative — the story settles, in print, into a more measured reflection. Guru Dutt’s life is held not in a single voice, but in a layered language where storytelling itself becomes a way of holding cultural memory together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The result is a distinctive form: not simply a retelling of a life, but a way of telling shaped by many voices. Moving across traditions without hierarchy — part performance, part narrative — the story settles, in print, into a more measured reflection. Guru Dutt’s life is held not in a single voice, but in a layered language where storytelling itself becomes a way of holding cultural memory together. {{/usCountry}}

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Intimacy and the Ensemble

What emerges with particular force in Farooqui’s telling is an early, almost disarming admission of empathy — an identification with Guru Dutt that deepens into admiration. Soon, he begins to call him simply “Guru,” a shift that suggests not familiarity alone but a deliberate narrowing of distance.

This intimacy does not obscure craft. At the centre stands a carefully assembled creative world: Abrar Alvi and VK Murthy; around them Sahir Ludhianvi, Majrooh Sultanpuri; SD Burman, OP Nayyar; Raj Khosla; Waheeda Rehman; Johnny Walker; and, threading through it all, Geeta Dutt.

This is not a loose constellation but a calibrated ensemble. Image, word, music, performance — each tuned to the other. Farooqui is attentive to this orchestration, and equally to its fragility. After Guru Dutt’s death, each continues, often with distinction; yet that precise convergence is not recovered. The loss is not only of a filmmaker, but of a shared creative alignment.

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A Climate of Restlessness

Farooqui’s narrative widens deliberately. What appears, at first, as digression —into studios, movements, names — gradually resolves into context. The early 1950s mark a shift: away from theatrical romance and mythological form toward something urban, fractured, morally unsettled.

Across films by Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Chetan Anand, and Gyan Mukherjee, the anti hero emerges — not as exception, but as recognition. Independence is shadowed by rupture — Partition, poverty, uncertain work. The city becomes a charged space, and the figure who drifts through it carries not deviance but circumstance.

Beneath this lies the influence of the Indian People’s Theatre Association — its socialist impulse shaping both theme and tone. Figures like Chetan Anand and Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, and lyricists Sahir Ludhianvi, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Shailendra, form the milieu. The pattern, once seen, clarifies the earlier drift.

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Guru Dutt in Pyaasa (Film still)

The Detour by Design

Before the anti hero fully steps into view, the narrative turns — lingering in an earlier cinematic world. Studios like Minerva Movietone, Ranjit Movietone, Imperial Film Company, Wadia Movietone, Madan Theatres, alongside New Theatres and Bombay Talkies, gather in quick succession. Figures follow: PC Barua, Sohrab Modi, Himanshu Rai, V Shantaram.

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At first, it feels like drift — an accumulation moving away from Guru Dutt. But the movement is deliberate.

Mahmood Farooqui is not tracing a life in isolation; he is restoring a field. These studios and figures form the sediment from which Guru Dutt’s cinema emerges. Their theatrical certainties fracture, giving way to a darker visual grammar — shadow, reflection, interiority — what we recognise as Film Noir, already absorbed into an Indian idiom.

What first appears as deviation reveals itself as structure. By the time Guru Dutt returns to the centre, he is no longer singular, but held within history, form, and memory. The detour has done its work.

Sound, Circulation, and the Early Films

Much of Guru Dutt’s early genius is already visible in Baazi, Jaal, Aar Paar — a command over light, rhythm, music, and the cadences of urban speech. Before the later inward turn, there is play here, even mischief.

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Farooqui extends this into the soundscape of the time. When BV Keskar, as a minister, discouraged film music on All India Radio, an unintended vacuum opened — filled by Radio Ceylon and Ameen Sayani’s Binaca Geetmala. Songs travelled across borders, binding dispersed listeners into a shared sonic culture.

What might seem peripheral becomes structural. The films do not exist alone; they circulate.

Pyaasa and the Language of Grief

In Pyaasa, Jinhe Naaz Hai Hind Par Woh Kahan Hain, written by Sahir Ludhianvi and shaped by SD Burman, does not begin in the studio. It returns to an earlier Hyderabad episode — Guru Dutt, with Abrar Alvi, walking into a brothel district, the encounter leaving behind not drama but disgust, a residue that would later find its form.

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What appears on screen is that memory distilled — movement through corridors, faces turning, accusation without rhetoric. It becomes, in effect, a fuller articulation of his own earlier kashmakash: private unease opening into social indictment. Sahir’s words and Burman’s composition do not decorate the moment — they release it.

Around this, the dastaan gathers other echoes. Guru Dutt’s tears in the sequence open into a strange continuity — recalling the grammar of weeping across performance and poetry. The scene seems to argue with itself: grief, accusation, surrender — never quite settling.

Waheeda Rehman and Guru Dutt in Kagaz ke Phool (HT PHOTO)

Yet Pyaasa does not resolve outward. As Abrar Alvi noted, its ending turns toward a romantic withdrawal — stepping away from the very society it indicts.

Farooqui does not resolve this tension. He lets it circulate — through memory, anecdote, and return — until the scene begins to echo rather than conclude.

A Brief Crossing: Ray and Dutt

Mahmood Farooqui recounts the Berlin episode with a quiet sense of aftermath — as if it were not only a meeting of cinemas, but one of the last shared passages in the lives of Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman. The journey carries with it the faint outline of an ending: a collaboration already under strain, a mentor-muse dynamic nearing its close.

At the Berlin Film Festival, Satyajit Ray and Guru Dutt briefly share a frame. Ray is already internationally recognised; Dutt stands on the edge of a recognition that will arrive much later, almost entirely in retrospect. He comes with Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, accompanied by Waheeda Rehman and Abrar Alvi.

The moment, however, does not settle. The screening is partially eclipsed by the visit of Robert F Kennedy — history intruding, attention shifting, the occasion thinning out before it can fully register. What might have marked an arrival disperses instead.

The contrast endures. Ray’s cinema, measured and restrained, stands apart from Dutt’s shadowed lyricism. Yet Ray recognises in Dutt a rare rhythmic fluency — a camera that moves with a kind of internal music. Two distinct languages of cinema, briefly adjacent.

Guru Dutt in Pyaasa (Film still)

Scenes, Temperament, and the Slow Convergence

Every telling of Guru Dutt begins with its end already known. In this, it recalls Chronicle of a Death Foretold: the audience, the storyteller, the narrative itself — all move forward under the certainty of what has already occurred. Suspense gives way to recognition; each moment gathers weight from what it is moving toward.

In Mahmood Farooqui’s dastaan, scenes are not described — they return. Songs surface, lines retain their charge, fragments of performance carry their original light and shadow. Around them gather the lives that made them—friendships, irritations, brief alignments, quiet fractures.

Guru Dutt appears exacting, alert to detail, capable of sudden impatience. Yet this authority is not absolute. On the sets of Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Tanuja’s irreverence unsettles it — her pranks persisting until tension loosens. The formidable figure shifts, briefly, into something more human. These moments are not anecdotal; they are method. Cinema and life move together, inseparable.

Within this movement, the inward turn begins to register. The relationship with Geeta Dutt — once sustained through letters, shared work, and a quiet tenderness — begins to thin, its warmth edged with distance. Around it, the presence of Waheeda Rehman gathers gradually — not as rupture, but as a shift in attention, a reorientation of feeling that unsettles what was already fragile. Nothing breaks at once; it alters.

The films absorb this change. Kaagaz Ke Phool, shaped by VK Murthy’s sculpted light, turns inward with a severity that feels less imposed than inevitable. Farooqui does not romanticise it. The film’s isolation appears not only as tragedy, but as choice — a withdrawal that risks mistaking intensity for depth.

Alongside this comes fatigue — insomnia, the search for rest, alcohol and sleeping pills moving from relief to repetition. Earlier attempts, interventions by Abrar Alvi and others, register, but do not alter the trajectory.

There is, briefly, a recalibration — Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam — works of control, even success, yet marked by distance. Increasingly, Guru Dutt steps back, entrusting direction, leaving projects suspended between intention and abandonment.

The movement remains gradual. The end does not arrive as shock—it gathers, already present from the beginning.

The Night and What Remains

When the final night arrives, it is not witnessed but recalled — through friends, relatives, fragments of memory. Details surface slowly, each one carrying its own quiet weight.

Most piercing are the recollections that follow — not from cinema, but from within the home. The children remember Guru Dutt in fragments: fleeting presences, brief warmth, days now both ordinary and irretrievable. Their memories do not resemble the legend; they remain small, incomplete, human. And the tragedy does not end with him.

Geeta Dutt survives, but not intact. The years that follow deepen the rupture — withdrawal, illness, a growing dependence on alcohol — until her death from cirrhosis extends the earlier collapse rather than closing it.

What remains, then, is not a single ending but an aftermath. A life that concludes, and others that continue within its disturbance.

And yet, Farooqui does not allow this to settle into reverence. There is, within the telling, a quiet rebuke. Guru Dutt’s heroes often refuse the help available to them, turning away from relationships and chances that might have altered their course. The gender politics of Mr & Mrs 55 reveal a strain of conservatism. Most starkly, despite success, there is a lack of financial foresight — little secured for the family he leaves behind.

Author and dastango Mahmood Farooqui (Courtesy the subject)

These do not diminish the work; they complicate it. They place alongside achievement a life marked by contradiction and refusal.

Echo

The result is less a biography than a re interpretation: a life retold through longing, irony, and loss. Farooqui gathers memory, anecdote, and criticism not to conclude, but to deepen resonance.

Pyaasa stands not as resolution but as refusal. Around it persist tensions — between Sahir Ludhianvi and S. D. Burman, between collaboration and ego, between art and life.

What remains is an afterimage: luminous, restless, fragile.

It is remarkable how much Farooqui contains within little more than a hundred and fifty pages. History, performance, anecdote, criticism — held together without strain. This is not a book to be finished, but one to return to.

It comes, without hesitation, as a work to be recommended — not only to those who know Guru Dutt, but to those who are about to encounter him for the first time.

Rajeev Srivastava is a Delhi-based filmmaker, cinema scholar, and a renowned photographer. He has curated two international film festivals at Siri Fort.

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