HT Picks; New Reads

An excursion into history

The pick of interesting reads of the week includes a look at the hidden history of opium in India, China and Britain, the story of the liberation of Goa, and a biography of a great wildlife writer and hunter of man-eating tigers (HT Team)

397pp, ₹699; HarperCollins (A travelogue, a memoir and an excursion into history, both economic and cultural.)

When Amitav Ghosh began his research for the Ibis Trilogy some 20 years ago, he was startled to find how the lives of the nineteenth-century sailors and soldiers he wrote of were dictated not only by the currents of the Indian Ocean, but also by a precious commodity carried in enormous quantities on those currents: opium. Most surprising of all was the discovery that his own identity and family history were swept up in the story.

Smoke and Ashes is at once a travelogue, a memoir and an excursion into history, both economic and cultural. Ghosh traces the transformative effect the opium trade had on Britain, India and China, as well as on the world at large. Engineered by the British Empire, which exported opium from India to sell in China, the trade and its revenues were essential to the Empire’s survival. Upon deeper exploration, Ghosh finds opium at the origins of some of the world’s biggest corporations, several of America’s most powerful families and institutions, and contemporary globalism itself. In India the long-term consequences were even more profound.

Moving deftly between horticultural histories, the mythologies of capitalism and the social and cultural repercussions of colonialism, Smoke and Ashes reveals the pivotal role one small plant has played in the making of the world as we know it - a world that is now teetering on the edge of catastrophe.*

On how Goa became part of India

391pp, ₹699; Penguin (The entire story of Operation Vijay and the liberation of Goa)

The subject of the liberation of Goa in 1961 and its integration into the Indian Union in 1962 is sparsely understood at best and misunderstood at worst. What were the events that led to the 36-hour military operation – possibly the first since Independence that occurred entirely at India’s initiative? What was the political climate within Goa? What role did Goans themselves play?

In this gripping account, former journalist Valmiki Faleiro covers a wide canvas in detail, including the entire story of Operation Vijay, the events that preceded it and those that followed. The diplomatic efforts, the arguments, the run-up, the build-up, the actual ops and their aftermath in Goa, within India and internationally – all of it is vividly related in this nuanced telling. Faleiro lucidly outlines the prevailing political atmosphere and its changing character, the part played by indigenous independence movements and freedom fighters leading to the liberation of Goa, and the impact of its consequent assimilation into India.

Extensively researched, Goa, 1961 is a must-read for anyone interested in Indian history.*

The Life of Jim Corbett

260pp, Rs399; HarperCollins (A biography of an unassuming individual who hunted down man-eating tigers and was an evocative writer on wildlife in India)

Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, man-eating tigers and leopards ravaged the population of Kumaon, killing villagers in large numbers. For example, the Champawat man-eater had killed over 434 people in six years, and the Panar man-eater over 400. Jim Corbett became a hero for thousands of families in the region when he answered their appeals to end this menace. Born in Nainital and fluent in the local dialects, Corbett trained himself in the local jungles spread across hundreds of square kilometres to become patient beyond endurance, and an excellent shot. He was also an evocative writer on wildlife in India, whose books are still read with delight all over the world, and a conservationist whose legacy is still celebrated.Duff Hart-Davis threads together the biography of this very private, unassuming individual, who held a day job as a clerk in the Indian Railways. Often, through Corbett’s own written word, the author highlights his adventures in sequence and in context, bringing the Hero of Kumaon to life once again.*

