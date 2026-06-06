Sohrab Hura: “I wanted to photograph Kashmir with love”

You made several visits to Kashmir over a five-year period. How did you decide which moments would best capture the essence of the Kashmiri winter and the lived experiences of people?

Photographer Sohrab Hura (Courtesy the subject)

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In general, when I work, I don’t look for anything in specific at first. I am wary of projecting any preconceived ideas that I might have onto my work. Visiting a place with looseness and an open mind, helps me to listen to other people a lot more. Instead of taking buses or taxis, I would often just walk instead. For example, I would make my way to Tangmarg and then make my way back to Srinagar on foot. This would be my process in most places that I visited. While walking, I’d get to meet people, many of them would invite me home for tea or to eat. People were always kind. This process of walking also ensured that I was never in a hurry. Many of the moments that are in the book unfolded in front of me organically.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides the moments I was able to photograph as they took place, friends and other people I got to meet often shared stories. How does one photograph something that one cannot literally see, like someone’s memory for example? I had to think of photographing in ways that might help a viewer understand metaphors. Sometimes I’d ask friends and others in the neighbourhood for help in constructing images that might be symbolic rather than straightforward documentary. I think this mix of observed documentary images and the more constructed metaphorical images helped me to develop a language that is more suggestive than illustrative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides the moments I was able to photograph as they took place, friends and other people I got to meet often shared stories. How does one photograph something that one cannot literally see, like someone’s memory for example? I had to think of photographing in ways that might help a viewer understand metaphors. Sometimes I’d ask friends and others in the neighbourhood for help in constructing images that might be symbolic rather than straightforward documentary. I think this mix of observed documentary images and the more constructed metaphorical images helped me to develop a language that is more suggestive than illustrative. {{/usCountry}}

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256pp, ₹9706; MACK

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It might sound odd but I wanted to photograph with love, when I was in Kashmir. When I had just started learning photography, many of us had grown up looking at western news publications like Time magazine or New York Times. There was this clear pattern in the images they published of the Arab world as well as of other parts of the Global South including India, where this part of the world was almost always shown in a state of perpetual strife. It was common to see photos of people with their arms up in the air mourning or holding arms, poverty, malnourishment repeat one after the other. What seemed to be missing were images that showed people resilient and in dignity. It had felt like a conscious method to dehumanize a people far away. Once I recognized how to west was looking at us in the Global South, it became impossible to not see the same pattern being repeated in Indian media when the focus was on Kashmir or a place in the North East of India or the Adivasi regions of Central India.

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So, when I had started visiting Kashmir one of the very few things that I was sure about was that I wanted to photograph with love.

The book depicts the distinct phases of winter — Chillai Kalan, Khurd, and Bach’e — while weaving in the resilience of people. How did you approach the final edit and sequencing of these images to balance it out?

Somewhere along the process, it had become clear to me that main structure of the book would be the passage of time through the three phases of winter with an echo of spring and summer towards the end. I like to think of different books that I’ve published till now as a way for the reader to be on different journeys and it is important for me to consider not only where I take the reader but also how I take them there. The passage of seasons felt similar to the act of shedding layers to reveal something that may have remained buried.

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Earlier on when I was still actively photographing, I’d be quite consciously aware of the visual language that I was also fine tuning. I was pretty much editing as a photographer to decide on the tone and tempering of this work. However, in the last few years we have seen a live streamed genocide started in Palestine and Sudan and now there is unprovoked aggression against Iran. The world feels brutal. I don’t know how I will get over the images of children searching for their parents in the rubble, or people caring for each other despite everything. I feel that the way I’ve edited my book is very influenced by the times we are living in. The edit of my book is less concerned with a photographic language and makes more space for images of people than it might have if it had been published in 2019. Photographs of parents with children, of comforting gestures between people and of touch and so on felt even more important to include, today.

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As an artist from outside the region, how did you gain the trust of ordinary citizens who allowed you into the private, daily moments of their lives?

It helped to have spent a lot of time when I did not make any more photographs. I did not do it with the intention of gaining trust but to slow things down for myself. It helped that I had friends who introduced me to people in their local communities. As I mentioned previously, walking was a good way to have conversations with strangers along the way because people seemed to be as curious about me as I was of them. If I had been rushing about in a taxi from one place to another, I’d have missed out on so many of such meetings with people.

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I did not want to parachute in and make work ‘about Kashmir’ because I did not know much when I first arrived. Kashmiri photographers are already making powerful work about Kashmir. Instead, I hoped to take a more meandering approach because it would help me discover my relationship with the place rather than my projecting something predetermined onto the landscape.

How do you see a photobook like Snow impacting the broader perception of Kashmir?

I don’t know how we will look back Kashmir 10 or even five years from now. I hope that the book can become a marker of time for those who long for something lost. As for others for whom the notion of paradise is limited only to picturesque sceneries, I hope the book shows that land, paradise or not, is always inseparable from its people.

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Majid Maqbool is an independent journalist based in Kashmir.

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