CelebsPick: 5 books that should be movies!

The Other Side of Silence: Voices from the Partition of India By Urvashi Butalia

“I am currently reading this book and I’m really thinking of asking for its movie rights. It talks about the Partition from women’s perspective. Usually we see history from the man’s perspective. Even the horrors faced by women are documented by men.” —Onir

The Romantics By Pankaj Mishra

“I absolutely love this book and I love the world the book provides a glimpse into. It’s such a beautifully told coming-of-age story. I would also like to adapt Deepti Kapoor’s A Bad Character. Kapoor’s debut novel is a beautiful and dark story of a young woman in Delhi. It’s totally my kind of story.” —Alankrita Shrivastava

The Little Coffee Shop of Kabul By Deborah Rodriguez

“I recently read this book and instantly wished I could adapt it for the screen. It’s about a small coffee shop and five women who meet there. I know it’s a long shot but I am naturally drawn to human stories based in the Middle East!” —Akarsh Khurana

Kafka On the Shore By Haruki Murakami

“Most books should ideally be left untouched because what you feel and visualise while reading disappoints when you see the world in movies. But having said that, Haruki Murakami’s Kafka On the Shore, can be a great one for film festivals.” —Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

The Mill on the Floss By George Eliot

“George Eliot, the fierce writer of this book, used a pen name in the Victorian era possibly because she didn’t want people to expect fluffy romances from her! The passionate, intelligent, sensitive and deeply loving Maggie Tulliver is a heroine I greatly admire and I would love to see a film based on this book directed by an equally fierce and modern director like Cary Fukunaga, whose Jane Eyre was wonderful.” —Tanuja Chandra

Follow @Ananya1281 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, July 28, 2019

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 20:54 IST