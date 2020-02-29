CelebsPick: Light. Camera. Repeat!

brunch

With buy less, waste less becoming the main mantra sustainability, stars are repeating a red carpet outfits like never before! At the Oscars, Jane Fonda showed up at the Oscars wearing the same gorgeous Elie Saab gown she wore to the 2014 Cannes film festival.

For her India 2020 visit, Ivanka Trump chose to repeat her Proenza Schouler midi dress

More recently, Ivanka Trump repeated her Proenza Schouler outfit during her India visit. She had previously wore the V-neck, baby blue viscose georgette midi dress during her visit to Argentina in September last year. Here are 5 more instances where celebrities have rocked the same outfit twice!

Lace is more

Picked by Isha Bhansali

Isha Bhansali loves the second coming of Cate Blanchett’s Armani Privé gown

“Unlike the classic black tux, a lace dress is a very unique piece to pull off twice. Which is why Cate Blanchett’s my favourite. Not only did I like her in the Armani Privé gown she wore at the Golden Globes in 2014, the fact that she chose to repeat it again [at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018] made me like the second outing all the more.”

The Royal affair

Picked by Maneka Harisinghani

Maneka Harisinghani picks the Alexander McQueen gown of the Duchess of Cambridge

“Kate Middleton’s custom-made Alexander McQueen gown that she wore to a state dinner in Malaysia back in 2012 was recycled this year at the BAFTAs. Keeping up with the dress code of the awards this year to promote sustainable fashion, I loved that she lived up to the spirit of the occasion and switched up this formal gown with a Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra necklace.”

Twice as red

Picked by Tanya Ghavri

Tanya Ghavri love Elizabeth Banks’s Badgley Mischka dress from 16 years ago that she rewore at an Oscars after-party this year

“Elizabeth Banks wore a Badgley Mischka red dress twice at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, first in 2004 and then in 2020. And her take on it was: ‘It’s gorgeous and it fits…so why not wear it again?’ I feel that this attitude is a game changer because all we need to ask ourselves is ‘why not?’”

The J-Lo dress

Picked by Sanjana Batra

Sanjana Batra chooses J-Lo’s iconic Green Jungle Versace Dress. The actor recently wore a reimagined version

“Jennifer Lopez’s appearance at the 2000 Grammys in the green palm print dress is so iconic that the print has constantly been reimagined by Donatella Versace and always stays relevant. While the video of JLo walking on the ramp in a new version of the dress at Milan Fashion Week went viral last year, Versace recently posted on social media that Lopez had worn the same dress once again in 2001, the second time on Saturday Night Live on TV.”

5 times a Phoenix

Picked by Shaleena Nathani

Shaleena Nathani picks the Stella McCartney suit Joaquin Phoenix wore to 5 different award shows this year!

“I loved that Joaquin Phoenix wore the same Stella McCartney tux to all award shows this year. Phoenix showed how you start small and look at the bigger picture, as we are each making a difference in our own way, and these small good initiatives will have a domino effect.”

From HT Brunch, March 1, 2020

