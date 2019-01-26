Five movies to make your soul happy

1. A Death In The Gunj (2016)

Film critic Anupama Chopra selects this film because: “It was a very subtle and heartbreaking story without being slow or burning you out. I think the film did a great job of touching hearts and staying true to a storyline.”

Anupama Chopra

2. Mulk (2018)

Critic Rahul Desai says this is his choice because: “Mulk was a film that surprised me, not just because I didn’t previously hold its director Anubhav Sinha in high regard, but because of its progressive and loud stance on religion and xenophobia in a country that only recognises the language of noise.”

Rahul Desai

3. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Entertainment editor Mayank Shekhar picks this film because:“One might expect Uri to be a pure propaganda film, which it is, only as much any patriotic, war-film is. But given the access the filmmakers had to top-class military hardware, the film turned out to be an authentic, no-nonsense, action-packed military-operation drama.”

Mayank Shekhar

4. Badhaai Ho (2018)

Entertainment anchor and poet Atika Farooqui lists this as her favourite because:“The heroine of this film is a 55-year-old woman, so there is a clear paradigm shift in the way we watch films today. With a script driven by sensibility, which was not trying to please the creme de la crème of the society, the film shows that actors can be lucrative at the box office, rather than just stars.

Anika Farooqui

5. Hindi Medium (2017)

Entertainment reporter Haroon Rashid chooses this because: “Hindi Medium was not heavily marketed internationally. I was hugely impressed by how refreshing and enjoyable the movie was. Irrfan’s excellent comic timing and Saba Qamar’s impeccable delivery was fantastic. Hindi Medium proved that a film does not need an A-list cast or a massive marketing campaign to get people in to the cinemas.”

Haroon Rashid

From HT Brunch, January 27, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 23:13 IST