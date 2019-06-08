Jon Snow’s reaction to the last scene of GoT and healthy eating on the week’s WTF
Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:54 IST
Kit Harington aka Jon Snow’s reaction to the last scene of the GoT Season 8 finale is almost better than the finale itself!
Beauty, healthy eating and lifestyle inspiration on one feed! Add @anniejaffrey to your list of lifestyle handles to follow.
Latest Post:"My mother K Jagadammal and her colleague Jayshree Sawant embarked on a civil resistance of their own - a Satyagraha. The heat against injustice and patriarchy was on and their protest was even discussed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly" https://t.co/JttKpE2m1l pic.twitter.com/SUIMrG151d— Indian Memory Project (@Indianmemory) April 28, 2019
Indian Memory Project (@Indianmemory) for a dose of history in a creative manner through archives.
