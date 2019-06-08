Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

Jon Snow’s reaction to the last scene of GoT and healthy eating on the week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:54 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Watch Kit Harington’s reaction to the last scene of the

Watch

Kit Harington aka Jon Snow’s reaction to the last scene of the GoT Season 8 finale is almost better than the finale itself!

Tap

Beauty, healthy eating and lifestyle inspiration on one feed! Add @anniejaffrey to your list of lifestyle handles to follow.

Follow

Indian Memory Project (@Indianmemory) for a dose of history in a creative manner through archives.

From HT Brunch, June 9, 2019

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 20:54 IST

