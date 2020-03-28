Personal Agenda with Kunal Kemmu: “The best part about fatherhood is that your heart no longer belongs to you”

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:45 IST

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#SimplyComplicated

And your alter ego in a hashtag?

#Wicked

In a nutshell Date of birth: May 25

Sun sign: Gemini

Place of birth: Srinagar

School/college: Burn Hall, Srinagar; Niranjan Lal Dalmia High School, Mumbai / Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai

First break: Appearing in the TV series Gul Gulshan Gulfam

High point of your life: Becoming a father

Low point of your life: Losing my grandfather

What’s that one habit of yours you want to get rid of?

Getting hangry.

Tell us one word you have only recently learnt.

Covidiot.

Which means...?

It’s a combination of two words, COVID-19 (aka coronavirus) and ‘idiot’.

And one word your daughter (Inaaya) has recently learnt?

Hand sanitiser!

What’s a secret skill you have?

The ability to sleep whilst pretending to listen to someone’s conversation.

What’s the best thing about fatherhood?

Your heart no longer belongs to you.

And the most challenging?

Protecting the pet (dog Masti) from the child.

What’s the best part about raising a child with a pet?

Figuring who peed on the floor!

On Kunal’s phone: Most used app: Instagram

On speed dial: Soha [Ali Khan, his wife]

First song on Spotify: Fly Me To The Moon by Frank Sinatra

Last app you check before going to bed: WhatsApp

Least used app on your phone:It’s used so less I don’t even remember it.

One skill set you have recently developed thanks to your daughter.

The ability to defuse and distract a tantrum

What’s your favourite memory from a film set...?

As an eight-year-old when I was given a bucket full of eggs and tomatoes and was asked to throw them at people in Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (1993)

A piece of advice you would give your 10-year-old self?

Understand and get better at PR!

What’s the funniest memory from your courtship days with Soha?

The reaction on the waiter’s face when Soha orders from the menu but changes everything about the dish.

That one habit of hers that irritates you the most and one of yours that she scold you the most for...?

Her inability to accept when she is wrong and what I get scolded for most is trying to make her accept that she is wrong.

What would the title of your biography be?

Namak Swaad Anusaar (Salt, to taste ).

