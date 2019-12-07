e-paper
Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Seven deadly sins to avoid at weddings!

The common blunders and how you can avoid them

brunch Updated: Dec 08, 2019 00:16 IST
Lubna Salim
Hindustan Times
Many tiny mistakes like messy food or matching outfits can be avoided with a checklist. Styling: Shamali Singh; Location Courtesy: The Perfect Location; Art Direction: Amit Malik; Make-up and hair: Artistry by Anjali Jain
The wedding season’s upon us, and the fear of faux pas that can ruin this memorable day grapples the best of us. So, how to try your best to keep the wedding Insta-friendly with minimal glitches? From messy food to matching monochromed outfits, many tiny yet crucial mistakes can be avoided with a checklist.

Try your best to keep the wedding Insta-friendly with minimal glitches
To save you the trouble of conjecture on these, here’s a complete list suggested by experts that could make the wedding a smooth affair for the newly-weds and their families alike.

Read on to know how...

1. Mistake: Gifting incorrectly

Flowers that say the wrong thing

Pick a classy, light bouquet for the newly-weds instead of a bulky one that they find cumbersome to even hold.

The best man: Alexander Balakrishnan; Bandhgala, kurta, pocket square and broach, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna;shoes, Rosso Brunello
2. Mistake: Selfies onstage

Leave this to the professionals instead

Restrict the use of mobile phones, especially on stage, else each photo will feature a selfie and spoil your memorable frames.

3. Mistake: Wearing a suit

Your wedding outfit shouldn’t be wearable in the boardroom!

Grooms: Keep the formal suits for the boardroom and invest in an outfit you can repeat to other formal events post your wedding!

4. Mistake: Going Indo-western

Accessorise according to your outfit!

Again, a Western import the flower wreathes look mismatched on the elderly and young guests alike. Instead focus on a nice hair-do!

5. Mistake: Too much jewellery

Don’t accessorise like an X’mas tree

Too much jewellery can ruin the overall look. So go easy on your jewels, if not minimal.

6. Mistake: overly coordinated

Colours from a family shouldn’t resemble uniforms

The bride’s besties need not look like they’re dressed up in school uniforms. It’s a Western import and sadly, does not blend in with a traditional desi wedding!

7. Mistake: eat right

Skip messy foods!

When planning your wedding menu steer clear of messy foods like ice cream bars and chunky starters to keep it clean.

Meet the family:

’Coz no Indian wedding is complete without them all

(Clockwise from far left in the first pic)The best man: Alexander Balakrishnan; Bandhgala, kurta, pocket square and broach, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna; shoes, Rosso Brunello

The sister-in-law: Sapna Singh; Lehenga, Vandana Malhotra; earrings, bangle and ring, Soni Sapphire

The brother-in-law: Arjun Chawaria; Bandhgala and pocket square, Don Bosco tailors; shirt, United Colors of Benetton; trousers, Zara; watch, Giordano

The bride’s mother: Rajni NairSari and blouse, Delhi Vintage Co.; necklace, earrings and bangles, Soni Sapphire

The bride’s father: Alok Tanwar ;Sherwani and necklace, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna

The groom’s mother: Neeta Kapai ; Sari, Nalli; jewellery, Amrapali

The bride’s brother: Ayush Dhingra; Suit, Van Heusen; shirt, Blackberrys: necktie, Louis Philippe; watch, Rado; shoes, Rosso Brunello

The first bridesmaid: Mahak Tanwar; Outfit, Vandana Malhotra; earrings and bangles, Soni Sapphire (Pic on top) Outfits, Shilpi Gupta Jewellery, Soni Sapphire

The second bridesmaid: Roshni Sharma; Lehenga, Fbb (Big Bazaar); earrings, necklace and cuff , Soni Sapphire

The groom’s sister: Sunaina Jain; Outfit, Shilpi Gupta; earrings, Soni Sapphire (pic on top) Outfits, Shilpi Gupta Jewellery, Soni Sapphire

The bride: Shilpi Chaurasiya; Lehenga, Delhi Vintage Co.; jewellery, Soni Sapphire

The little girl: Myra Khanna; Lehenga, Fbb (Big Bazaar); shoes, Walktrendy; maang tika, Soni Sapphire

The groom: Malik Rehmat; Sherwani, turban, necklace and juttis, Sunil Mehra; finger ring, Soni Sapphire (Pic on top) Suit, shirt, necktie, pocket square, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna; shoes, Woodland

Also read: Tips and tricks for that flawless dream wedding!

