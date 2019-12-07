Seven deadly sins to avoid at weddings!
The common blunders and how you can avoid thembrunch Updated: Dec 08, 2019 00:16 IST
The wedding season’s upon us, and the fear of faux pas that can ruin this memorable day grapples the best of us. So, how to try your best to keep the wedding Insta-friendly with minimal glitches? From messy food to matching monochromed outfits, many tiny yet crucial mistakes can be avoided with a checklist.
To save you the trouble of conjecture on these, here’s a complete list suggested by experts that could make the wedding a smooth affair for the newly-weds and their families alike.
Read on to know how...
1. Mistake: Gifting incorrectly
Flowers that say the wrong thing
Pick a classy, light bouquet for the newly-weds instead of a bulky one that they find cumbersome to even hold.
2. Mistake: Selfies onstage
Leave this to the professionals instead
Restrict the use of mobile phones, especially on stage, else each photo will feature a selfie and spoil your memorable frames.
3. Mistake: Wearing a suit
Your wedding outfit shouldn’t be wearable in the boardroom!
Grooms: Keep the formal suits for the boardroom and invest in an outfit you can repeat to other formal events post your wedding!
4. Mistake: Going Indo-western
Accessorise according to your outfit!
Again, a Western import the flower wreathes look mismatched on the elderly and young guests alike. Instead focus on a nice hair-do!
5. Mistake: Too much jewellery
Don’t accessorise like an X’mas tree
Too much jewellery can ruin the overall look. So go easy on your jewels, if not minimal.
6. Mistake: overly coordinated
Colours from a family shouldn’t resemble uniforms
The bride’s besties need not look like they’re dressed up in school uniforms. It’s a Western import and sadly, does not blend in with a traditional desi wedding!
7. Mistake: eat right
Skip messy foods!
When planning your wedding menu steer clear of messy foods like ice cream bars and chunky starters to keep it clean.
Meet the family:
’Coz no Indian wedding is complete without them all
(Clockwise from far left in the first pic)The best man: Alexander Balakrishnan; Bandhgala, kurta, pocket square and broach, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna; shoes, Rosso Brunello
The sister-in-law: Sapna Singh; Lehenga, Vandana Malhotra; earrings, bangle and ring, Soni Sapphire
The brother-in-law: Arjun Chawaria; Bandhgala and pocket square, Don Bosco tailors; shirt, United Colors of Benetton; trousers, Zara; watch, Giordano
The bride’s mother: Rajni NairSari and blouse, Delhi Vintage Co.; necklace, earrings and bangles, Soni Sapphire
The bride’s father: Alok Tanwar ;Sherwani and necklace, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna
The groom’s mother: Neeta Kapai ; Sari, Nalli; jewellery, Amrapali
The bride’s brother: Ayush Dhingra; Suit, Van Heusen; shirt, Blackberrys: necktie, Louis Philippe; watch, Rado; shoes, Rosso Brunello
The first bridesmaid: Mahak Tanwar; Outfit, Vandana Malhotra; earrings and bangles, Soni Sapphire (Pic on top) Outfits, Shilpi Gupta Jewellery, Soni Sapphire
The second bridesmaid: Roshni Sharma; Lehenga, Fbb (Big Bazaar); earrings, necklace and cuff , Soni Sapphire
The groom’s sister: Sunaina Jain; Outfit, Shilpi Gupta; earrings, Soni Sapphire (pic on top) Outfits, Shilpi Gupta Jewellery, Soni Sapphire
The bride: Shilpi Chaurasiya; Lehenga, Delhi Vintage Co.; jewellery, Soni Sapphire
The little girl: Myra Khanna; Lehenga, Fbb (Big Bazaar); shoes, Walktrendy; maang tika, Soni Sapphire
The groom: Malik Rehmat; Sherwani, turban, necklace and juttis, Sunil Mehra; finger ring, Soni Sapphire (Pic on top) Suit, shirt, necktie, pocket square, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna; shoes, Woodland
From HT Brunch, December 8, 2019
