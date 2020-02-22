The fashion edit: The definitive denim guide

brunch

Remember the rugged characters from the cowboy movies of the 1930s? It’s perhaps their popularity that made denims move from workwear into the wardrobes of Hollywood’s bigwigs and then the ramps. Denims are a thing of high fashion today, and are available in designer avatars too!

Pants, Wearsyzygy; jacket, Escada, bra top, H&M; earrings, Swarovski; shoes, Street Style Store ( Shivamm Paathak )

Here’s a look at few of the endless possibilities of putting together different looks using this versatile fabric, that’s a favourite of one and all....

Bid adieu to the denim blues

Jeans, Mango; jacket and shoes Superdry; Dress, Zara, earrings, Accessorize Surprise; scarf, H&M; bag, Koovs; shoes, Superdry ( Shivamm Paathak )

When Calvin Klein presented (indigo-dyed) blue jeans on the ramp, in 1976, he became the first designer to do so! However, down the decades denims have evolved and are available in a whole lot of hues. Here’s how you can pull them off with panache.

By Rishi Raj, celebrity stylist

For him:

1. This look, where a boxy jacket is paired with fitted denims that are not in the obvious blue hue, can be worn anywhere other than the red carpet or to a corporate meeting!

2. Avoid wearing this if you’ve been missing leg day at the gym and remember that an oversized boxy jacket actually makes the legs look super thin.

3. Those who are light skinned must opt for denims in ice blue or even acid washed finishes whereas medium to dusky skin tones should wear deeper tones.

For her:

1. When a monochrome short denim dress is paired with sneakers and a scarf it gives a smart, contemporary yet boho-chic vibe. So, you could safely wear it to a date or to any place where you’re not required to “dress up”.

2. People with a rounder tummy should avoid this as it brings all the focus on your belly and kills the proportions of the look.

3. Jazz it up with a splash of colour to off-set the monochromatic vibe with either a scarf, a bag or a fun pair of earrings.

Party in dressy denims

Jeans and sneakers, Superdry; top, Only; earrings, Accessorize ( Shivamm Paathak )

Made popular by punk culture, ripped jeans find favour with celebs like Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid whereas appliquéd jeans (read: decorated with pieces of fabric) made popular by hippies in the 1960s are available at Gucci. And this decade is seeing the marriage of both trends. Here’s how you can wear them like a pro!

By Shaleena Nathani, celebrity stylist

1. When you opt for this look where ripped jeans with appliqué are paired with a crop top ensure that the latter is either on the side or on the back pockets so that it is there but not in your face.

2. Team these dressy denims with a sparkly oversized tee or, if the jeans are super ripped and have a lot of appliqué then just layer a hot lacy bra over a white ganji and knot it up.

3. When it comes to accessorising, go for golden jewellery if you have silvery appliqué or crystals on your jeans.

Skirt up denims, but watch your body type!

Skirt, H&M; top, Zara; earrings, Accessorize Surprise; heels, Mango ( Shivamm Paathak )

Remember actress Farrah Fawcett looking dapper in denims? During the ’70s not only did denims become a favourite of America’s sex symbols but this was also a time when denim skirts became popular. Now Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner are slaying in the denim skirt and this is how you can too!

By Amy Billimoria, celebrity stylist

1. This denim skirt flatters the frame of anybody who is super skinny on the top as well as on the waistline as the skirt is all bunched up and makes one look fuller.

2. However, very athletic body types must avoid these flared denim skirts altogether and curvy women can wear high-waisted skirts with tops that cover waist bands.

3. The best way to carry it is by teaming it up with a white shirt and tying it above the waist band and rolling up the cuffs above the elbows.

4. Accessorise with the a nice pair of shoes − go for heeled sneakers or even cutesy peep toes.

Make the most of denim and lace

Dress, Zara; skirt, Mango; sandals, Koovs ( Shivamm Paathak )

Hang on: Don’t confuse this with Australian pop singer Marty Rhone’s single Denim and Lace! Today, denim and lace make for popular toddler dresses and if you find this endearing combo hard to buy off the shelves then here’s how you can make your own!

By Jenjum Gadi, fashion designer

1. Since a short pleated denim skirt has been worn over a long lace dress here, the look is an edgy rock chic one with a touch of femininity that gives a sporty vibe.

2. This is best suited for slender frames and those with stocky figures should completely avoid it!

3. Those who are skinny can experiment with all kinds of layering while those with athletic frames must keep it minimal as pictured here. For example, if the bottom is lace keep the top very simple and vice versa.

4. Any solid colour lace will look nice when paired with denims. Also, a lace top with a denim skirt or lace dress with oversize denim jacket looks quite cool!

Don denims top to toe

Shirt, Superdry; jeans, Zara; shoes, H&M; Jacket, H&M; shorts, Superdry; boots, Lulu and Sky ( Shivamm Paathak )

Rewind back to the ’60s and the appearance of double denims (where denim tops and bottoms were worn at the same time) is hard to miss. Cut to the current times and Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been spotted sporting the trend. Here’s how you can pull it off too!

By Pranav Mishra, fashion designer

1. When going for a full denim on denim look where everything from the upper and bottomwear are in denims, the wash is very important to break the monotony.

2. Play with dark washes for this look.

So the more subtle and toned down version of indigo it is, the better it will look on you.

3. Pair a denim jacket with a pair of well-fitted jeans with a t-shirt inside. This definitely looks cool, always.

4. Accessorise with a nice pair of sneakers.

Revisit the denims of the 90s

Pants, Zara; corset, Diesel; jacket, H&M; Shoes, Street Style Store ( Shivamm Paathak )

The 90s marked the beginning of the grunge era of fashion and denims too underwent a makeover to become slouchy rather than dressy. Comfort is once again key today and actresses like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are flaunting slouchy chic numbers and you can too!

By Pranav Mishra, fashion designer

1. This look where pleated baggy jeans are paired with a slouchy denim jacket and a corset is a relaxed and casual one.

2. When putting this look together you must always look for oversized, loose and relaxed denim jeans and jackets.

3. Team the denim jeans and jacket with a fitted turtleneck and a pair of nice sneakers or you could go for an oversized shirt with brogues.

4. Finally, when it comes to accessories a great watch never disappoints!

Create fusion with a denim overlay

Overlay, Anju Modi; Bra top, La Senza; pants, Mango; earrings, Swarovski Zariin; belt, Globus ( Shivamm Paathak )

Down the decades denim has moved from the realm of jeans and jackets and made it to the kurta racks. And that’s not all! Brands like Nicobar are reinterpreting this fabric to churn out uber cool overlays. Note these tricks to create your denim ensemble!

By Madhu Jain, fashion designer

1. This fusion look put together by layering a longish printed denim jacket with a bra top, pants and a belt spells comfort-chic. And it doesn’t matter what one wears under this flowy jacket as it is a statement piece in itself.

2. The overlay is versatile in that it can be worn by women of all ages. Plus, a cinched waist brings out a certain femininity in even the thinnest and the same look is great for curvy women as well!

3. A classic white or black khadi top can bring out the best in denim overlays. Plus, the denim overlay itself can be given a quick makeover with colourful tassels and shell work.

From HT Brunch, February 23, 2020

