Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo )
Budget 2021 highlights: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget

Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is fully ready revive growth in the economy. Follow latest updates here
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:30 PM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharam on Monday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 which she said was prepared under circumstances like never before. She said the government, however, was fully prepared to revive economic growth in the country. “This budget provided every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace it needs for sustainable growth,” she said.

Follow live updates on Budget 2021 here

The Union minister said budget stands on six pillars—health and wellness, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspiring India, To infuse new life into human capital, innovation and R&D, and minimum government and maximum governance

Click here for complete Budget 2021 coverage

Recalling the Aatmanirbhar packages announced for the people in view Covid-19 pandemic, Sitharaman said the three stimulus packages provided last year were like five mini budgets before the budget for this financial year. The minister announced a budget of 35,000 crore for vaccines against the coronavirus disease.

Here’s a look at highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2021:

Fiscal deficit for 2020-21 at 9.5%: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that fiscal deficit for the current financial year is pegged at year at 9.5% and that there will be a borrowing of 80,000 crore in the next two months. She added that the fiscal deficit in 2021-22 at 6.8%. of GDP and the borrowing from market next year will be 12 lakh crore. She also set a target of fiscal deficit less than 4.5% of GDP in 2025-26.

Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 with outlay of 1,41,678 crore over 5 years from 2021. The scheme is focused on complete fecal sludge management, waste water treatment, source segregation, management of waste from urban construction, bioremediation of legacy dump sites

First digital budget: The finance minister said the budget will be the first budget of this decade and will also be a digital budget and added that the government is fully prepared to support and facilitate economy's reset. "This budget provided every opportunity for economy to capture the pace it needs for a sustainable growth," she said.

The finance minister said that she proposed "seven port projects worth more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 crore via public private partnership mode".
FM Sitharaman announces 7 port projects worth more than 2K crore via PPP mode

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Budget 2021: These projects would be undertaken through public private partnership (PPP) mode, Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by allowing such companies "to grow without restriction on paid up capital and turnover(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
Govt to incentivise incorporation of one person companies to boost startups

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Budget 2021: "This will be a big boost for startups," Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the first paperless Union Budget.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Union Budget 2021: Health budget increased by 137%, says finance minister

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Many inclusions in the budget this year have been made keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, and to deal with such public health emergencies in future
Under the scheme, eligible players will receive incentives ranging from 4 per cent to 6 per cent of production value for five years, after they achieve their investment and production value target for each year.(HT archive)
Union Budget 2021: Production linked incentive schemes announced for 13 sectors

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing serves the purpose of providing incentives to producers. This will be a major step ahead in making India a hub for manufacturing and exports.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)
Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister quotes Tagore in opening remarks

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:21 PM IST
The Finance Minister's statements are in context to the unprecedented pandemic situation under which the Budget was formulated. She said that the Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before and said that what the country had endured with Covid-19 was 'Sui generis'.
Nirmala Sitharaman also said investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.(Getty Images. Representational purpose)
Govt proposes to increase FDI cap in insurance sector to 74 per cent

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to amend the Insurance Act 1938 to "increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards".
The minister announced the centrally sponsored PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64,180 crores.(PTI Photo)
Union Budget 2021: List of schemes launched by the finance minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Union Budget 2021: Here is the list of schemes launched by the finance minister
(Representative image) The government has decided to monitor the utilisation and management of capital expenditure by PSUs on a monthly basis.
Capital expenditure hiked 34.5% to 5.54 lakh cr in FY'22 to push growth

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Budget 2021: The government's planned capital expenditure for the current fiscal has been increased to 4.39 lakh crore, as against the Budgeted 4.12 lakh crore.
Private vehicles that are over 20 years old and public vehicles that are over 15 years old could undergo fitness tests at automated fitness centres to check their eligibility for scrapping. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
Budget 2021: FM announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman said the vehicle scrapping policy will encourage fuel efficiency, reduce vehicular pollution and oil import bill
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget 2021 (ANI)
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman dons ‘auspicious’ red, replaces ‘Bahi Khata’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman finance minister, presented her third Budget on Monday.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Union Budget introduces 64,180 cr scheme to upgrade healthcare infrastructure

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman said that the main interventions under the scheme will support over 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban wellness centres.
Tamil Nadu will get <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.03 lakh crore for building of 3,500 km of roads(PTI)
Budget 2021: 4 poll-bound states get funds for developing road infrastructurea

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:30 PM IST
In a first, Sitharaman is reading the Union Budget speech in Parliament from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document.
