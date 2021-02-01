Budget 2021 highlights: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharam on Monday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 which she said was prepared under circumstances like never before. She said the government, however, was fully prepared to revive economic growth in the country. “This budget provided every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace it needs for sustainable growth,” she said.
The Union minister said budget stands on six pillars—health and wellness, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspiring India, To infuse new life into human capital, innovation and R&D, and minimum government and maximum governance
Recalling the Aatmanirbhar packages announced for the people in view Covid-19 pandemic, Sitharaman said the three stimulus packages provided last year were like five mini budgets before the budget for this financial year. The minister announced a budget of ₹35,000 crore for vaccines against the coronavirus disease.
Here’s a look at highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2021:
Fiscal deficit for 2020-21 at 9.5%: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that fiscal deficit for the current financial year is pegged at year at 9.5% and that there will be a borrowing of ₹80,000 crore in the next two months. She added that the fiscal deficit in 2021-22 at 6.8%. of GDP and the borrowing from market next year will be ₹12 lakh crore. She also set a target of fiscal deficit less than 4.5% of GDP in 2025-26.
Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 with outlay of ₹1,41,678 crore over 5 years from 2021. The scheme is focused on complete fecal sludge management, waste water treatment, source segregation, management of waste from urban construction, bioremediation of legacy dump sites
First digital budget: The finance minister said the budget will be the first budget of this decade and will also be a digital budget and added that the government is fully prepared to support and facilitate economy's reset. "This budget provided every opportunity for economy to capture the pace it needs for a sustainable growth," she said.
FM Sitharaman announces 7 port projects worth more than ₹2K crore via PPP mode
Govt to incentivise incorporation of one person companies to boost startups
Union Budget 2021: Health budget increased by 137%, says finance minister
Union Budget 2021: Production linked incentive schemes announced for 13 sectors
Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister quotes Tagore in opening remarks
Govt proposes to increase FDI cap in insurance sector to 74 per cent
Union Budget 2021: List of schemes launched by the finance minister
Capital expenditure hiked 34.5% to ₹5.54 lakh cr in FY'22 to push growth
Budget 2021: FM announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman dons ‘auspicious’ red, replaces ‘Bahi Khata’
Union Budget introduces ₹64,180 cr scheme to upgrade healthcare infrastructure
Budget 2021: 4 poll-bound states get funds for developing road infrastructurea
