Budget 2021 highlights: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharam on Monday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 which she said was prepared under circumstances like never before. She said the government, however, was fully prepared to revive economic growth in the country. “This budget provided every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace it needs for sustainable growth,” she said.

The Union minister said budget stands on six pillars—health and wellness, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspiring India, To infuse new life into human capital, innovation and R&D, and minimum government and maximum governance

Recalling the Aatmanirbhar packages announced for the people in view Covid-19 pandemic, Sitharaman said the three stimulus packages provided last year were like five mini budgets before the budget for this financial year. The minister announced a budget of ₹35,000 crore for vaccines against the coronavirus disease.

Fiscal deficit for 2020-21 at 9.5%: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that fiscal deficit for the current financial year is pegged at year at 9.5% and that there will be a borrowing of ₹80,000 crore in the next two months. She added that the fiscal deficit in 2021-22 at 6.8%. of GDP and the borrowing from market next year will be ₹12 lakh crore. She also set a target of fiscal deficit less than 4.5% of GDP in 2025-26.

Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 with outlay of ₹1,41,678 crore over 5 years from 2021. The scheme is focused on complete fecal sludge management, waste water treatment, source segregation, management of waste from urban construction, bioremediation of legacy dump sites

First digital budget: The finance minister said the budget will be the first budget of this decade and will also be a digital budget and added that the government is fully prepared to support and facilitate economy's reset. "This budget provided every opportunity for economy to capture the pace it needs for a sustainable growth," she said.