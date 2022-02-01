Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Budget 2022: Govt to expand ‘one class, one TV channel’ from 12 to 200 channels

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the move will enable states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 11:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Tabling the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the ‘one class, one TV channel’ program under the PM eVIDYA scheme will be expanded from 12 television channels to a total of 200 channels.

The move has been announced taking into consideration the difficulties faced by school students during the two years of pandemic. The finance minister said that it will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12.

The 'one class, one TV channel' was launched by the Union education ministry to provide radio and DTH channels to those who do not have access to the internet.

The education sector is among one of the worst-hit sectors in the Covid-19 pandemic as schools remained closed for nearly two years. Classes were shifted online to adopt alternative ways, making it difficult for many to find the means and infrastructure for remote learning.

