PM Modi hails Budget 2024: ‘Strengthens every section of society’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2024 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



“This Budget strengthens every section of the society. It takes the country's poor, village and farmer on the path of prosperity,” the prime minister said in a video message. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. This budget is for the empowerment of the new middle class. The youth will get unlimited opportunities from this budget. Education and skill will get a new scale from this budget. This budget will give power to the new middle class...This budget will help women, small businessmen, MSMEs,” Modi added.



The prime minister said the budget will provide a new scale to education and skill. “It will give new strength to the middle class. It has come with strong schemes aimed at strengthening tribals, Dalits and backwards. This Budget will help assure financial partnership,” PM Modi said.



The prime minister also spoke on the Centre's ‘Employment Linked Incentive Scheme’. “This will help generate many employment opportunities. Under this scheme, the government will give the first salary to those who are newly entering the workforce. Youth from villages will be able to work in the country's top companies under the apprenticeship programme," he said.



In her budget speech, Sitharaman announced that the scheme will provide a month wage to all the persons who are new in the workforce across all formal sectors.



“The direct benefit transfer of one-month salary in 3 instalments to first-time employees, as registered in the EPFO, will be up to ` 15,000. The eligibility limit will be a salary of ` 1 lakh per month. The scheme is expected to benefit 210 lakh youth,” the finance minister said.



“Budget has many provisions for making India's defence sector 'aatmanirbhar', has focus on tourism sector too. This budget will bring new opportunities for start-ups, innovation sector,” the prime minister added.