Union Budget 2025: CII suggests 10 points to improve ease of doing business

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested a 10-point ease of doing business reform agenda for the Union Budget 2025 which is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament on February 1. Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a gathering during the CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2024, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.(Shahbaz Khan/PTI)

According to a PTI report, these suggestions aim to reduce compliance burden, simplify regulatory frameworks, and improve transparency and are listed as follows.

1) Regulatory approvals

An “urgent" policy intervention was a recommendation that all regulatory approvals at central, state and local levels must compulsorily be provided only through the National Single Window System.

2) Quicker dispute resolution

The CII suggested speeding up the dispute resolution process by improving capacity of courts and also relying more on the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism.

3) Unified environmental compliance framework

The CII called for a unified framework for simplifying environmental compliances, consolidating all requirements into a single document.

4) Online land authority

The industries body suggested incentivising states to develop an online integrated land authority to ensure easy access to land for new and expanding businesses. This could streamline land banks, digitise land records, provide information on disputed land, and guide necessary reforms.

5) Expand India Industrial Land Bank (IILB)

According to the CII, the India Industrial Land Bank (IILB), which provides information on land across the majority of states can be evolved into a national-level land bank, with central budget support for assisting the industry in land acquisition, the CII suggested.

6) Make government services time-bound

According to the CII, there should be an Act imposing a legal obligation on public authorities for time-bound delivery of services and grievance redressal.

7) Expand the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG)

Expand the scope of the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) to include tribunals which constitute a sizeable portion of pending cases, the CII suggested. The NJDG was set up to identify, manage and reduce pendency of cases across the courts.

8) Shram Suvidha portal expansion

The CII backed the expansion of the Shram Suvidha Portal for all central and state labour laws compliances. At the moment, it only allows for integrated compliances in just a few select central Acts.

9) Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme

Making the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) programme more attractive and easier to join to improve trade facilitation was one of the suggestions put forward by the CII.

10) Better manage income tax litigation

Minimise income tax litigation by unclogging the pendency at the level of Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and improving the effectiveness of ADR mechanism like Advance Pricing Agreement, Boards for Advance Rulings and Dispute Resolution Scheme, the CII stated.