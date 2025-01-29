Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Income tax changes, new sectoral policies
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: The Union Budget 2025, which will be the second full budget of Modi 3.0, is expected to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, 2025, marking her eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget. This also makes her the first Finance Minister to present eight union budgets in a row. The previous record was held by Morarji Desai who presented six consecutive budgets....Read More
The Budget 2025 is expected to have an increased focus on the agriculture sector with some tax reforms potentially taking place, such as the old tax regime getting phased out and introduction of zero income tax for those earning less than ₹10 lakh per annum.
Balancing between fiscal consolidation and economic growth will be another prominent theme due to rising inflation figures.
This blog details the Indian industry's expectations from the new budget.
Budget should focus on supporting startups and MSMEs to create jobs, Erekrut Founder and CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Ajay Goyal, Founder and CEO at Erekrut said, “The upcoming budget should focus on key areas that drive India's workforce forward: supporting startups and MSMEs to create jobs, enhancing skilling initiatives for an AI-driven economy, simplifying compliance through digital solutions, promoting hybrid work models, and prioritizing employee welfare. Incentives for talent acquisition, reskilling programs, and wellness initiatives can help create a more resilient and productive workforce, while streamlined regulations and improved infrastructure will attract global talent and businesses. Together, these measures can ensure a brighter and more inclusive employment landscape for 2025 and beyond.”
Budget to focus on enhancing digital infrastructure, Verge Cloud CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Saurabh Bhardwaj, CEO of Verge Cloud said, “As India advances its digital journey, the upcoming budget is a critical opportunity to further bolster the tech sector. I anticipate a strong emphasis on enhancing digital infrastructure and incentivizing transformative technologies such as AI, edge computing, and cloud solutions—key drivers of scalability, security, and innovation. These advancements will empower industries to achieve faster processing, better latency, and robust cybersecurity frameworks. Continued policy support for startups and innovation, alongside workforce skilling initiatives, will accelerate entrepreneurial growth and digital readiness.”
Budget may focus on advancing healthcare, Co-Founder and CEO of Clirnet and DocTube says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Saurav Kasera, Co-Founder and CEO of Clirnet and DocTube said, “As we approach the 2025 budget, Clirnet anticipates a strong focus on advancing the healthcare sector through innovation and sustainability. With a growing demand for quality care and digital solutions, we expect the budget to prioritize investments in healthtech, AI-driven healthcare technologies, and enhanced medical infrastructure. These measures will not only improve patient outcomes but also create a more efficient, accessible healthcare system. At Clirnet, we are committed to supporting these initiatives, ensuring that healthcare evolves to meet the needs of the future with cutting-edge, data-driven solutions.”
Budget to maintain 4.5% fiscal deficit target, Lighthouse Canton Executive Director and Head of Investment says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Pradeep Gupta, Executive Director and Head of Investment at Lighthouse Canton said, "The government will have its task cut out setting budgetary expectations amidst ongoing concerns towards lagging growth with full-year FY25 GDP growth expected to settle around 6.4%, a 4-year low.
The RBI revised its inflation forecast for FY25 to 4.8% from the earlier estimate of 4.5%. Add to it, a mixed domestic demand scenario with struggling urban pockets, global turmoil, INR depreciation, weak exports, etc. It will be interesting to see how policy balancing is approached given the current growth inflation dynamics.
To start with, we expect a continued emphasis on fiscal prudence with the government committed to maintaining a sub 4.5% fiscal deficit target for FY2026. We also expect continued momentum in areas of focus like public capex, infrastructure, and employment creation thus reflecting upon sustained improvement in quality of spending by the government.
Commentary around the nominal GDP numbers doesn’t appear to be encouraging enough for now. While one may still witness healthy growth in direct tax collections, indirect tax collections are likely to be impacted in case of an intensified tariff war globally. We may not witness a complete or significant overhaul of direct tax yet. Will reserve our view for now on any material relief around personal income tax. Likely, the overall thrust around boosting consumption could be a part of broader policy reform.
It is difficult to ascertain the extent of cushion one can expect from the RBI on account of its dividend payout in this fiscal. If it comes through, it will free up some part of fiscal space. As per the estimates, the government is likely to undershoot the capex outlay target for the ongoing fiscal by INR 1 trillion.
We expect 10%-12% growth over last year’s capex budget for this year. The continued anchoring of the PLI-linked incentive ambit is expected as a part of the government's manufacturing push. Private capex has been a laggard despite India corporation in its best shape from a balance sheet deleveraging view. It’s the distorted demand outlook that continues to be a sore point & will have to be addressed in this budget."
Budget could foster public-private partnerships in sports, Dream Sports Foundation says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: A Dream Sports Foundation spokesperson said, “The 2024-25 budget marked a landmark moment for the sports sector, with a record allocation of INR 3,442 crore from the government, underscoring their continued commitment to promoting sports in the country. The government has made significant strides in supporting grassroots development programs over the past decade. Looking ahead, the upcoming budget could further strengthen this momentum by fostering pathways for public-private partnerships in sports, helping bridge gaps within the current sporting ecosystem. This will also be a crucial step toward realizing the PM’s vision of transforming India into a sporting superpower by 2050.”
Budget could reduce trade deficit, Maxiom Wealth Founder and CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Ram Medury, Founder and CEO of Maxiom Wealth said, "As Union Budget 2025 nears, India stands at a crossroads: will it cement its path to becoming a global economic powerhouse or once again succumb to missed opportunities? Amidst a tepid global growth projection of 3.3% by the IMF, India’s GDP is expected to stabilize at 6.7% over the next two years, per the World Bank. Yet, challenges loom large. Trump’s new presidency has ushered in a slew of changes. There must be a weight of expectations on India to do something interesting, especially because PM Modi did promise emphatic changes in the run up to the elections. After a not-so-emphatic win, that expectation has been largely left unmet.
India’s trade deficit, an alarming $21.94 billion in December 2024, highlights vulnerabilities in competitiveness. The upcoming budget could shift the tide, with anticipated direct tax cuts to fuel consumer spending and incentives to bolster local manufacturing. Renewable energy is likely to take center stage, building on the success of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which has already seen 1.28 crore registrations.
India’s Budget is no longer about fiscal planning and excise duty announcements. It’s about defining a legacy. If executed with vision, it could propel India toward unparalleled growth. The question remains: will India rise to the occasion and set a course for long-term prosperity?"
Budget should prioritize cold chain infrastructure, Celcius Logistics Founder & CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Swarup Bose, Founder & CEO of Celcius Logistics said, “We are optimistic that the Union Budget will prioritize the development of cold chain infrastructure and the integration of advanced technologies within the logistics sector. India’s cold chain industry, valued at approximately USD 35 billion, is vital for ensuring the quality of perishable goods. The sector is set to experience transformative growth, with projections indicating it will reach USD 50 billion by 2027. To sustain and accelerate this growth, we recommend the following measures:
Capital support for tech adoption: The substantial investment required for digital adoption in the cold supply chain sector remains a significant challenge. Provisions for foreign direct investment (FDI) and capital support would facilitate the integration of advanced technologies, empowering stakeholders to embrace smart solutions.
Tax incentives and subsidies for critical cold storage: Temperature-controlled warehousing is both capital-intensive and crucial. Subsidies tailored to the unique needs of sectors such as fresh foods, dairy, meat, processed foods, and pharmaceuticals would enhance access to efficient cold storage solutions.
Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Agricultural Cold Supply Chains: With India’s where food loss amounting to about Rs. 1.53 trillion ($18.5 billion) annually, fostering PPPs can provide farmers with access to effective cold chain infrastructure, improving food distribution and reducing wastage.
By addressing these areas, the government can significantly enhance the efficiency of the cold supply chain, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve food security, contributing to a more robust and sustainable logistics ecosystem in India.”
Budget should revive urban consumption, InfraMantra Director & Co-Founder says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Garvit Tiwari, Director & Co-Founder, InfraMantra said, “The weak urban demand seen in the year gone by, a lot of hope is being pinned on the Budget to help revive urban consumption so that India maintains its growth trajectory. Income tax cut must be the Budget’s top priority. Reduction in GST on both construction material and under-construction properties will help developers to reduce the price of homes. Additionally, land and labour reforms will nudge the private sector to invest in India and help create jobs. Raising the affordable housing limit to ₹1 crore will help bring fence-sitters into the real estate market and drive demand in the sector.”
Budget must achieve parity in capital gains on listed and unlisted instruments, Golden Growth Fund CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund (GGF) said, “AIFs as a tool for wealth diversification have become a preferred choice for affluent individuals as is evident from the fact that real estate contributed the highest share of investment from AIFs at over ₹75,400 crore in the first half of FY25 with participation from both domestic and foreign investors. Real estate focused AIFs have huge opportunity to tap the untapped potential of the vast real estate landscape in the country by opening up not only funding avenues for development but also wealth creation for investors. The Budget must endeavour to achieve parity in capital gains on listed and unlisted instruments so as to make it more attractive for both domestic and foreign investors. Also ‘gains from investment’ must be classified on similar lines across instruments so that AIFs too enjoy the benefit.”
Insurance sector needs policy intervention, RenewBuy Co-founder & CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Balachander Sekhar, Co-founder & CEO of RenewBuy said, "The Indian insurance sector is at the cusp of a new growth trajectory that needs policy intervention by the government. The Union budget 2025-26 provides excellent opportunities to pump up the insurance sector, which is hoping for a reduction in GST rates to make health insurance more affordable, an increase of tax exemption to encourage people to buy insurance policies that would ultimately provide security and long term capital, and rationalisation of capital gain taxation. In addition, providing incentives for insurance in rural India will significantly impact expanding and promoting insurance in those areas where penetration is very low."
Enhancing credit accessibility and simplifying IPO listing procedures will offer vital support to MSMEs, Highbrow Securities MD says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: Tarun Singh, Founder & MD, Highbrow Securities said, "As we approach the new budget, I'm excited to see how the government builds on the momentum of previous years to drive growth in India's MSME sector. Sustaining this momentum is crucial, with a focus on bridging the swelling debt funding gap that persists for SMEs. Enhancing credit accessibility and simplifying IPO listing procedures will offer vital support. Furthermore, by introducing targeted interest subvention schemes, the government can significantly reduce operational costs. Together, these measures will strengthen the global competitiveness of our MSMEs, ensuring they continue to thrive and grow. To take it to the next level, I'd like to see the budget introduce innovative funding models and asset-light strategies that promote corporate governance and financial transparency. Policy incentives, including tax reliefs, sector-specific subsidies, and support for digital transformation, will be crucial in driving sustainable growth and long-term value creation. Considering the current economic landscape, I think the budget should also focus on infrastructure development, job creation, and ease of doing business. Consider the expectations of various industry sectors, such as the automotive industry, which is looking for funding and incentives for EV infrastructure, service centers, and tax credits for green technology. The real estate sector is hoping for progressive reforms that benefit homebuyers and the industry, including increased tax exemption limits on interest payments on home loans and reduced stamp duty charges As we look to the future, I'm confident that the Union Budget will empower MSMEs, bolster India's economic framework, and present high-growth opportunities for investors. With the government's focus on fiscal prudence and growth-driven policies, I'm optimistic that the budget will strike the right balance to drive India's economic trajectory forward."
Budget to focus on India growth and increase attractiveness for investors, Anarock MD says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: Peush Jain, MD-Commercial Leasing and Advisory at Anarock Group said, “The office sector growth is expected to stay buoyant with supply to touch a billion sq.ft. by the end of the 2025 with record leasing activity led by GCCs and flex space operators. The Budget must focus on not just maintaining India’s growth momentum but also initiating reforms that will aid India’s attractiveness as an investment destination for both domestic and foreign companies. Input tax credit on fit-outs, review of depreciation and amortisation rates for assets on the backdrop of larger adoption or AI and incentivising new technology sectors would fuel the office demand evenly across the country.”
Budgetary allocation for PSU general insurance companies recapitalisation expected, ICRA VP says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: Neha Parikh, Vice President & Sector Head of Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA Limited said, "Given the weak solvency position of the PSU general insurance companies, the announcement related to budgetary allocation for their recapitalisation will be positive. Further, given the low penetration of the insurance segment, the government can announce measures to incentivize the penetration, especially for the lower ticket size policies."
Simpler regulations, single window clearances and digitization of compliances expected, Core Integra MD says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, Managing Director of Core Integra said, "As we approach the Union Budget 2025, the business community expects simplification of regulations, lesser penal provisions, single window clearances and digitalization of compliances. This will not only enable ease of complying but bring higher transparency and better governance. One of the key expectations is the implementation of the new labour codes which will bring about a significant transformation in the manner in which labour law compliances are done today. Not only will it consolidate and simplify the regulations but ensure better adherence. It would also pave way for integrated platforms for digital submissions. It is anticipated that the budget will mention at least a phased roll out starting with the Code on Wages and Social Security. The new Wage code will also take care of benefits and better governance of the unstructured workforce thereby fostering collaborative and resilient business environment as we moved towards a GDP of USD 5 trillion.
From the industry perspective, the expectations would be to initiate steps towards simplification of labour laws, digitalization of compliances and enhanced transparency in licensing and registration processes. From an individual’s perspective, the expectations would include lesser complexity in direct tax slab rates, eliminate surcharge & cess, increase in the sec. 80 C limits, higher housing loan interest benefit under sec. 24 and exclusion of housing loan principal, stamp duty and registration expenses from sec. 80C to an independent benefit section. It would also be a positive move if the Budget announces some additional benefits or concessions to tax payers."