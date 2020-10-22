e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Adidas prepares sale of the Reebok brand: Report

Adidas prepares sale of the Reebok brand: Report

The German sports apparel company has an internal team focused on the deal and has signed confidentiality agreements on the matter, an article said.

business Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:23 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyat Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyat Singh
The German company acquired Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006.
The German company acquired Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006.(File photo for representation)
         

Adidas AG is looking to sell its Reebok brand before March 2021, Manager Magazin reported, without saying where it got the information.

The German sports apparel company has an internal team focused on the deal and has signed confidentiality agreements on the matter, the article said.

A spokeswoman for Adidas, reached by Bloomberg News, said the company doesn’t comment on market rumors.

Interested parties include VF Corp., which owns the Timberland and North Face brands, as well as China’s Anta International Group Holdings, Manager Magazin said.

While Adidas Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted had hoped for about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) from selling Reebok before the pandemic, he would now be content with less than that amount, the magazine said.

The German company acquired Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006.

tags
top news
Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
PM Modi’s Bihar poll campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
PM Modi’s Bihar poll campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Malayalee expat in Dubai wins $ 1 million in duty-free raffle
Malayalee expat in Dubai wins $ 1 million in duty-free raffle
Car mechanic in Telangana kidnaps 9-yr-old boy for ransom, then kills him
Car mechanic in Telangana kidnaps 9-yr-old boy for ransom, then kills him
Watch: India successfully test-fires Nag anti-tank guided missile
Watch: India successfully test-fires Nag anti-tank guided missile
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In