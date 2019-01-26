Era of high taxes and misuse of public money over, says Piyush Goyal

Appealing to the business community to pay taxes and do business ethically, Union finance minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, while addressing the Investiture Ceremony and International Customs Day celebrations, that the era of high taxes and misuse of public money is over, and now every rupee received as tax is being put to good use in the interest of the nation.

The finance minister said the government had in the last few years made an honest attempt to make the administration more taxpayer friendly, continuously bringing down tax rates and making compliance easier and technology-driven.

“Every rupee of tax collected by custom officers is put to good use, to put a roof over someone’s head, to bring digital connectivity and electricity to rural areas, ensure a better future for the youth, and most importantly, ensure the basic dignity for women in our country,” he said. Goyal, who was earlier this week given the additional charge of Finance Ministry, asked the taxmen to trust the customers with a great degree of intelligence. Goyal also urged officers to keep upgrading their skills to meet emerging challenges in cross-border trade.

Speaking at the function, minister of state for finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla said that Indian Customs has risen to the challenge of effectively manning land, sea, and air economic frontiers with the objective of furthering legitimate trade across borders and deterring economic offenders.

Presidential award of appreciation certificate was given to 44 officers and staff of Indian Customs including Shashank Priya, joint secretary, GST Council, New Delhi and Neeta Lall Butalia, Additional Director General, Directorate General of Vigilance, New Delhi.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 23:33 IST