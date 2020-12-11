e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Exim Bank of India, Bank of Africa BMCE Group sign MoU for trade, investment between countries

Exim Bank of India, Bank of Africa BMCE Group sign MoU for trade, investment between countries

The MoU was signed during the India-Morocco Business Forum, jointly organised by both the institutions on Friday, a release said.

business Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 20:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Mumbai
Till date, India’s Exim Bank has supported 64 Indian companies for setting up ventures in the MENA region, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 6,684 crore, in various sectors such as textiles, automotive, chemicals and dyes, agro processing, irrigation, renewable energy, construction, healthcare, EPC services, shipping and mining, among others.
Till date, India’s Exim Bank has supported 64 Indian companies for setting up ventures in the MENA region, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 6,684 crore, in various sectors such as textiles, automotive, chemicals and dyes, agro processing, irrigation, renewable energy, construction, healthcare, EPC services, shipping and mining, among others.(Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))
         

Exim Bank of India and Bank of Africa BMCE Group on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further promote bilateral trade and investments between the two countries.

The MoU was signed during the India-Morocco Business Forum, jointly organised by both the institutions on Friday, a release said.

“India’s trade with the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has traditionally been governed by the fact that the region has been a critical source of energy. India is now increasingly positioning itself as an economic partner through increased investments in the region,” Exim Bank, India, deputy managing director, Harsha Bangari, said in the release.

Commenting on the development, Bank of Africa’s delegate general manager Mohammed Agoumi said the objective of the MoU is to strengthen cooperation in financing, guaranteeing and other financial mechanisms to support projects of interest of both the institutions.

India’s bilateral trade with Morocco has increased from $1.2 billion in 2010 to $2.1 billion in 2019. While India’s imports from Morocco are largely dominated by phosphate and potash, India’s exports to the country are more diversified covering textiles, chemical products, petroleum products, pharmaceutical products.

Till date, India’s Exim Bank has supported 64 Indian companies for setting up ventures in the MENA region, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 6,684 crore, in various sectors such as textiles, automotive, chemicals and dyes, agro processing, irrigation, renewable energy, construction, healthcare, EPC services, shipping and mining, among others.

tags
top news
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
What to expect when the vaccine rolls out
What to expect when the vaccine rolls out
Torbaaz review: Sanjay Dutt, a gaggle of kids can’t save this clunky mess
Torbaaz review: Sanjay Dutt, a gaggle of kids can’t save this clunky mess
Will resign if unable to ensure MSP for farmers, says Dushyant Chautala
Will resign if unable to ensure MSP for farmers, says Dushyant Chautala
‘National Jiju’: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trips #HTLS2020
‘National Jiju’: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trips #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In