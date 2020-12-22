e-paper
Spot gold price in India surges by 1%, platinum prices fall

Spot gold price in India surges by 1%, platinum prices fall

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 10:37 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 22, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 22, 2020(Reuters)
         

The spot gold price today(Rs. 50380) is higher than this week's average of Rs. 49842.86 by 1.08%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 50370.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 50380 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.21%. The global spot price is $1881.0.

Gold and other precious metals on Dec 22, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1881.0 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.21%. This price level is 2.35% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1836.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.88% to $26.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.44% to $1007.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50210 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50380 . 

MCX Gold on Dec 22, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 69370 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50380) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50370), along with global spot prices growth of $3.0 to $1881.0 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50210.

Currency Exchange Rate on Dec 22, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to Rs. 73.0 as compared to previous close of Rs. 74.0. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

