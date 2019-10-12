e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Industrial output contracts 1.1% in August

Data released by the ministry of statistics showed manufacturing and electricity contracted 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively, while mining output remained almost flat growing at 0.1%.

business Updated: Oct 12, 2019 03:43 IST
Asit Ranjan Mishra
Asit Ranjan Mishra
Hindustan Times, New Delhi/Mumbai
Data released earlier this month by the industry department showed India’s eight infrastructure sectors constituting about 40% of Index of industrial production (IIP) contracted for the first time in more than four years in August by 0.5%.
Data released earlier this month by the industry department showed India’s eight infrastructure sectors constituting about 40% of Index of industrial production (IIP) contracted for the first time in more than four years in August by 0.5%.(Ramesh Pathania)
         

India’s factory output contracted 1.1% in August as against a growth of 4.2% reported a month ago, thus signalling a deepening economic downturn. This may pave way for further monetary easing by the central bank for the sixth consecutive time in December.

Data released by the ministry of statistics showed manufacturing and electricity contracted 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively, while mining output remained almost flat growing at 0.1%.

Data released earlier this month by the industry department showed India’s eight infrastructure sectors constituting about 40% of Index of industrial production (IIP) contracted for the first time in more than four years in August by 0.5%.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India earlier this month cut policy rates by 25 basis points and resolved to continue with an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth. Realizing that the economic downturn is sharper than it earlier anticipated, it pared down its full year growth forecast to 6.1% in 2019-20 from 6.9% projected earlier.

Capacity utilization (CU) in the manufacturing sector, measured by the OBICUS (order books, inventory and capacity utilisation survey) of the RBI, declined to 73.6% in June quarter from 76.1% in the previous quarter. The RBI’s business assessment index (BAI) fell in September quarter due to a decline in new orders, contraction in production, lower capacity utilisation and fall in profit margins of the surveyed firms.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 03:21 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
Industrial output contracts 1.1% in August
Industrial output contracts 1.1% in August
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
PM Modi and Xi Jinping channel Wuhan in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi and Xi Jinping channel Wuhan in Tamil Nadu
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
All eyes on Fisherman Cove on day 2 of Indo-China informal summit
All eyes on Fisherman Cove on day 2 of Indo-China informal summit
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News