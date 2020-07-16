e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Larsen & Toubro Infotech shares jump nearly 7% after Quarter 1 earnings

Larsen & Toubro Infotech shares jump nearly 7% after Quarter 1 earnings

The stock rose by 6.58 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 2,340 on the BSE.

business Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) gained nearly 7 per cent on Thursday
Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) gained nearly 7 per cent on Thursday
         

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) gained nearly 7 per cent on Thursday after the company posted a 17.06 per cent year-on-year growth in its June quarter net profit.

The stock rose by 6.58 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 2,340 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 6.62 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 2,336.

LTI on Wednesday posted a 17.06 per cent growth in its June quarter net profit at Rs 416.4 crore but acknowledged that it is a challenging time for the industry at present.

When compared to the previous quarter, the profit declined 2.59 per cent as conditions became tough.

Its overall revenues rose to Rs 3,015 crore from the year-ago period’s Rs 2,586 crore, but were marginally down as compared to the preceding March quarter’s Rs 3,082 crore.

tags
top news
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
LIVE: Kerala bans agitations, demonstrations till July 31 to curb Covid-19
LIVE: Kerala bans agitations, demonstrations till July 31 to curb Covid-19
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In