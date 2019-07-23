Made a mistake in filing IT return? Don’t panic

Section 154 of the I-T Act

If you are filing your returns for the first time and you make an error, you don’t need to worry. The tax department gives you the option to rectify your error under section 154. You need to first log in to the e-filing portal and under the rectification tab, choose the order/intimation to be rectified and the assessment year. Then, you will be asked to select the request type. If you have a tax credit mismatch correction, you will get options such as tax deducted at source (TDS) on salary details, TDS on other than salary details, TDS on transfer of immovable property and rent and IT details.

How to make corrections

In case you want to make changes in your return data, you can choose from options such as schedules being changed, donation and capital gain details. The gross total income and deduction amounts should be the same as in the processed return.

In case you want to correct the status, you should select the status applicable and upload the necessary attachments. In case you want to rectify exemption, you must fill in all the applicable fields and upload the necessary attachments to submit the request.

Remember: The options may not be available for all the ITR forms, so check before opting for it.

What next?

After you complete the process, you will get a message with the details and a mail confirmation. The submission of rectification request will be sent to your registered email ID. You can withdraw your rectification within end of the day of request. If you want to withdraw rectification request, you can submit rectification for both paper filed and e-filed returns. However, when you are filing your returns make sure you cross check details before sending. It is better to be careful than alter it at a later stage. Remember that you can add a maximum of 10 entries for each of the selections. You don’t need to upload your ITR.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 14:34 IST