Home / Business News / Market capitalisation of eight of top 10 most valuable firms zoom Rs 1.53 lakh crore

Market capitalisation of eight of top 10 most valuable firms zoom Rs 1.53 lakh crore

business Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
The valuation of ICICI Bank gained Rs 9,031.76 crore to Rs 3,55,529.51 crore.
Eight of the top-10 most valuable firms together added Rs 1,53,041.36 crore in market valuation last week in line with a bullish broader market trend, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd becoming the biggest gainers.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26%.

The list of gainers included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel, while HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion from their valuation.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed Rs 43,596.02 crore to Rs 5,57,714.17 crore.

RIL added Rs 37,434.4 crore to take its valuation to Rs 12,71,438.23 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by Rs 21,557.45 crore to Rs 10,44,457.52 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs 14,798.9 crore to Rs 3,80,247.43 crore.

Infosys added Rs 12,096.98 crore to Rs 4,95,401.04 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank gained Rs 9,031.76 crore to Rs 3,55,529.51 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC rose by Rs 8,988.46 crore to reach Rs 4,13,181.19 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 5,537.39 crore to Rs 2,74,987.37 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Bajaj Finance declined Rs 1,919.24 crore to Rs 2,91,839.07 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 1,624.45 crore to Rs 7,61,122.91 crore.

In the ranking of 10 most-valued firms, RIL was at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

