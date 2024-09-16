Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

104 Samsung workers detained for planning protest in Chennai: ‘Paralyzing peace’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 16, 2024 11:53 AM IST

Samsung workers in Chennai were detained by police while planning a protest march over low wages. The strike has been ongoing for a week, impacting production.

Police have detained 104 striking workers protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in Chennai, as they were planning a march on Monday without permission, police officials said as per news agency Reuters.

Police detained 104 striking workers at a Samsung Electronics plant in Chennai for planning an unauthorized march. The strike, ongoing for seven days over low wages, has disrupted production, affecting a significant portion of Samsung's revenue in India.(Reuters)
Police detained 104 striking workers at a Samsung Electronics plant in Chennai for planning an unauthorized march. The strike, ongoing for seven days over low wages, has disrupted production, affecting a significant portion of Samsung's revenue in India.(Reuters)

Read more: Adani Group gets contract to build power lines in Kenya with $1.3 billion concession

The detention marks an escalation of a strike by workers at a Samsung home appliance plant where workers have been protesting for seven days as they seek higher wages. The strike has disrupted production at the plant that contributes roughly a third of Samsung's annual India revenue of $12 billion.

Read more: Bengaluru woman hates her Ola e-scooter, hangs placard urging people not to buy it

The workers had planned to start a protest march, but were detained as there was no permission given as there are schools, colleges and hospitals in that area, senior police officer of Kancheepuram district, K. Shanmugam told Reuters.

Read more: Elon Musk 'Voyager' has 20 bodyguards who follow him everywhere, even bathroom: Report

He said, “It is the main area which would become totally paralysed and (the protest would) disturb public peace. We have detained them in wedding halls as all of them can't be in stations.”

The protest have been backed by labour group Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Samsung has initiated discussions with its workers at the Chennai plant “to resolve all issues at the earliest”.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On