Elon Musk 'Voyager' has 20 bodyguards who follow him everywhere, even bathroom: Report

Elon Musk's security team- which includes as many as 20 security personnel and a medical personnel- call him “Voyager”, a report claimed. An investigation into the Tesla CEO's protective services by the New York Times revealed that Elon Musk does not go anywhere without his bodyguards. Elon Musk's security has expanded significantly due to threats, involving a 20-member team and costs exceeding $2 million. His father voiced concern over Musk's safety, highlighting increased security at his homes and ongoing threats that have affected Tesla staff as well.(Reuters)

Although earlier, the report claimed, Elon Musk used to travel without his personnel. It is only after 2024 that the tech boss reportedly upgraded to a revolving circle of security staff to run his errands, assess threats and research people deemed as "inappropriate pursuers."

His total security cost him over $163,000 in January 2016 after which he has further increased his security measures. Elon Musk has also talked about security concerns or threats made against him as at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in June he said that "two homicidal maniacs" had threatened to kill him in recent months.

In 2022, it was reported that Elon Musk secretly bought a house after his former address became public knowledge. He has also attempted to take down an X( formerly Twitter) account which was tracking his private jets several times.

A Tesla filing revealed that Elon Musk's security company billed the company $2.4 million in 2023 and another $500,000 through February 2024.

Elon Musk's security even follows him to the bathroom which even his father said, adding that this made him fearful for his son's safety "even though he has about 100 security guards around him."

Not only this, Elon Musk's father revealed that the billionaire has even ramped up security for his South African home, arming it with a camera system, electrified fencing and constant monitoring by guards.

Tesla has also tightened up security after its former chief financial officer, Zachary Kirkhorn, received a death threat demanding $300,000 in bitcoin via email. At least five other 911 were also reportedly made between 2022 and 2023 from Tesla's HQ, which law enforcement categorized as “terroristic threats”.