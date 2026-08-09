2026 midterm elections could be a turning point for the US stock market: What investors should know

The 2026 midterm elections could become a major test for the US stock market. Bank of America strategists are warning that the current bull market could face a major hurdle after the elections in November. The bank sees a risk of a “big” reversal in stocks after the midterms.

The 2026 midterm elections could reshape the stock market (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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The biggest political risk could be a Democratic sweep of Congress. Bank of America strategists led by Michael Hartnett said the election could become a referendum on “populist capitalism vs populist socialism.” In simple terms, investors could face a major change in the political direction of the country if Democrats gain control of Congress, via Business Insider.

Midterm election stock market risk

That political shift could make investors more cautious about stocks. BofA strategists have advised investors to avoid taking too much risk in the near term and instead move toward more defensive investments. The concern is that the election could bring new uncertainty for markets.

Gold is one asset BofA prefers as a hedge against these risks. The bank said it likes gold because it could help protect investors against risks linked to the growing gap between richer and poorer Americans and the possibility of an election driven by economic dissatisfaction.

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US economy and midterm elections

{{^usCountry}} The economy itself could become a major issue during the midterms. Many lower- and middle-income Americans are still dealing with higher prices and a difficult job market. At the same time, wealthier Americans have benefited from rising stock and real estate prices. This growing divide is known as the K-shaped economy, according to Business Insider. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The economy itself could become a major issue during the midterms. Many lower- and middle-income Americans are still dealing with higher prices and a difficult job market. At the same time, wealthier Americans have benefited from rising stock and real estate prices. This growing divide is known as the K-shaped economy, according to Business Insider. {{/usCountry}}

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This economic divide could influence how people vote. If households that are struggling with prices and jobs feel that the economy is not working for them, economic dissatisfaction could become a major factor in the November elections. That is why BofA expects the midterms could produce an “it’s the economy, stupid” type of result.

Stock market wealth effect

The stock market has also become an important source of economic growth. BofA said recent economic growth has been helped by the wealth effect created by rising stock prices. When people see their investments gaining value, they may feel wealthier and spend more money.

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Investors have gained about $9 trillion from the stock market over the past two years. Those gains have increased the wealth of households that own stocks and have helped support consumer spending. That creates another risk for the economy if stocks fall sharply. A major stock-market decline could reduce the amount of wealth people have on paper. If consumers feel poorer, they could cut back on spending. That could hurt economic growth at the same time that the election is creating more uncertainty, according to Business Insider.

Treasury yields and stocks

Bond yields are another warning sign for investors. BofA said Treasury yields could move higher if investors become more worried about inflation and the US government's fiscal outlook. Higher yields can make stocks less attractive because bonds offer investors higher returns with relatively lower risk. The biggest danger would come if yields rise sharply.

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In BofA's bearish scenario, yields could reach levels high enough to put serious pressure on riskier assets such as stocks and technology companies. A sharp rise in yields could also put pressure on the AI boom. BofA warned that higher yields could eventually help trigger a reversal in the AI-driven stock rally. The concern is that expensive technology and AI stocks could struggle if borrowing costs and bond yields rise too much.

Rising yields warning

BofA sees rising yields as an early warning signal. The strategists described higher yields as a “canary in the coalmine” because they could signal bigger problems ahead for stocks and other risky investments. Yields have already been moving higher as inflation worries return. Investors have become concerned about hotter inflation, pushing Treasury yields upward. So far, however, the stock market has been able to handle the increase without a major breakdown.

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The 10-year US Treasury yield is already around 4.67%. That is above the 4.5% level that investors closely watch. A continued rise could put more pressure on stocks, particularly companies whose valuations depend heavily on expectations of future growth. Attribution: Business Insider, citing US Treasury market data.

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Stock market volatility

The midterms could therefore become a point where several market risks come together. Investors will be watching the election results, inflation, Treasury yields, consumer spending and the economic divide at the same time. A political shift combined with weaker economic confidence could make the market more volatile.

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Other Wall Street analysts are also expecting more market volatility around the midterms. This means BofA is not alone in warning investors that the election period could bring bigger swings in stock prices, according to Wall Street forecasts.

History also suggests that the months before midterm elections can be difficult for stocks. Oppenheimer analysts said that when a president is serving a second term, the S&P 500 has historically tended to experience a correction during the third quarter of midterm-election years, via Business Insider.

S&P 500 before midterms

The period between August and Election Day has also historically been weak. Goldman Sachs found that in all midterm years since 1974, the S&P 500 had a median return of 0% between August 1 and Election Day in November. This suggests investors have historically seen little overall gain during this part of the election cycle.

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That does not mean the stock market will definitely crash after the 2026 election. The warnings from BofA, Oppenheimer and Goldman Sachs point to the possibility of higher volatility, corrections and a change in market direction — not a guaranteed collapse. Investors will still have to watch the election result, economic data, inflation and Treasury yields before knowing how markets will react.

Why the 2026 midterms matter for stocks

The key reason 2026 could be a turning point is that politics and the economy are becoming closely connected. A possible change in control of Congress could affect economic policy, while inflation, jobs, consumer spending and wealth inequality could shape how Americans vote. For investors, the November election may therefore be more than a political event. It could become a major market test for the bull run, especially if the election produces a big political shift at a time when stocks are already facing high valuations, rising yields and concerns about inflation.

The biggest question for the stock market is what happens after the election. If investors see the result as manageable and economic growth remains strong, the market could absorb the uncertainty. But if the election brings a major political shift while yields continue rising and consumers pull back on spending, stocks could face a much tougher period.

In short, the 2026 midterms could be a turning point because they arrive when several major market risks are already building. The election could change the political balance in Washington, economic dissatisfaction could influence voters, higher Treasury yields could pressure stocks, and a weaker wealth effect could hurt consumer spending. That combination is why Wall Street is watching November so closely.