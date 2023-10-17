35 lakh weddings, ₹4.25 lakh crore: Upcoming wedding season set to witness staggering business, claims survey
Delhi alone to host over 3.5 lakh weddings, contributing ₹1 lakh crore to business worth
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) anticipates a staggering business turnover of ₹4.25 lakh crore within 23 days of this wedding season.
Between November 23 and December 15, approximately 3.5 million weddings are slated to take place, as per a survey conducted by CAIT Research & Trade Development Society. This grand celebration is expected to generate an impressive ₹4.25 trillion in purchases and services, as reported by Business Standard.
Delhi alone is set to host over 3.5 lakh weddings during this season, contributing to an estimated business worth around ₹1 lakh crore in the city. Last year, during the same period, approximately 3.2 million weddings occurred, with expenses tallying up to ₹3.75 lakh crore, according to B C Bhartia, National President of CAIT.
In these 23 days of wedding festivities, around 6 lakh weddings will have an estimated expenditure of ₹3 lakh per wedding, while approximately 10 lakh weddings will have costs of around ₹6 lakh per event.
A further 12 lakh weddings are projected to bear expenses of about ₹10 lakh per wedding, while 6 lakh weddings may witness a budget of ₹25 lakh per event. Additionally, 50,000 weddings are expected to have an expenditure of ₹50 lakh, and another 50,000 weddings will have budgets exceeding ₹1 crore.
According to the survey, popular wedding destinations in India encompass sought-after locations such as Goa, Jaipur, Kerala, and Shimla.
The prevailing wedding trends in India encompass destination weddings, themed weddings, and an increasing emphasis on eco-friendly celebrations.