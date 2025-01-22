5 facts about Gautam Adani's daughter-in-law - Diva Jaimin Shah

The Adani family, one of the richest families in India, announced the marriage date of their youngest son, Jeet Adani, while attending the sacred Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, attended the function along with his wife, Priti, and their eldest son Karan. Image of Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah from their engagement. (Image source: X)

He revealed that Jeet's wedding is on February 7, adding that it would be simple and very traditional. "Our activities are like any other common family."

Jeet Adani is currently the Vice President of Group Finance at Adani Group, who is now engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of a prominent diamond trader.

Jeet is an alumnus of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.

His career embarked as Group CFO officer with a focus on strategy, risk management, and capital markets.

Besides his finance exposure, Jeet runs Adani Airports and leads Adani Digital Labs, which is currently developing a super app to further enhance the experience for Adani Group's customers. Soon Diva is going to join Gautam Adani's family.

Also Read: 5 facts about Jeet Adani, Gautam Adani's son getting married on Feb 7

All about Diva Jaimin Shah