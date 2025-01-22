5 facts about Gautam Adani's daughter-in-law - Diva Jaimin Shah
Here's everything you need to know about Gautam Adani's daughter-in-law, Jeet Adani's fiance, Diva Jaimin Shah who will part of Adani family on February 7.
The Adani family, one of the richest families in India, announced the marriage date of their youngest son, Jeet Adani, while attending the sacred Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, attended the function along with his wife, Priti, and their eldest son Karan.
He revealed that Jeet's wedding is on February 7, adding that it would be simple and very traditional. "Our activities are like any other common family."
Jeet Adani is currently the Vice President of Group Finance at Adani Group, who is now engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of a prominent diamond trader.
Jeet is an alumnus of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.
His career embarked as Group CFO officer with a focus on strategy, risk management, and capital markets.
Besides his finance exposure, Jeet runs Adani Airports and leads Adani Digital Labs, which is currently developing a super app to further enhance the experience for Adani Group's customers. Soon Diva is going to join Gautam Adani's family.
All about Diva Jaimin Shah
- She hails from some of the most distinguished and opulent families in India. The daughter of Jaimin Shah, a well-known diamond trader, is a co-owner of C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited, one of the most well-known diamond manufacturing companies, which was founded in 1976.
- With bases in Surat and Mumbai, the company has virtually blackened the diamond sector.
- Although Diva has kept a low media profile, her family's influence in diamond-making adds significance to her marriage with the Adani family.
- Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin got engaged during a private ceremony on March 14, 2023.
- Under the leadership of Jaimin Shah and with the contributions of important team members such as Jigar Doshi, Amit Doshi, and Yomesh Shah, the company has grown in stature, reach, and establishment in the global diamond market.