75% of all new code at Google is AI-generated, Sundar Pichai says

Google is doubling down for the agentic era, and the shift starts from within.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Today, about 75% of all new code at Google is now AI-generated and approved by engineers, up from 50% last fall,” Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a post on ‘The Keyword’ on Wednesday. “We are now shifting to truly agentic workflows. Our engineers are orchestrating fully autonomous digital task forces, firing off agents and accomplishing incredible things.”

Pichai's blogpost kicks off Google Cloud Next26—an annual flagship conference where the search giant shows its latest innovations in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, security and data analytics. This year's focus is Gemini Enterprise— an end-to-end system for the agentic era—which according to Pichai has seen 40% growth in paid monthly active users on a sequential basis.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Through this rapid growth, we've seen how every employee in every organisation can become a builder…," Pichai went on to say. “This is an incredible shift, but it comes with complexity. The conversation has gone from ‘Can we build an agent?' to ‘How do we manage thousands of them?’.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Through this rapid growth, we've seen how every employee in every organisation can become a builder…," Pichai went on to say. “This is an incredible shift, but it comes with complexity. The conversation has gone from ‘Can we build an agent?' to ‘How do we manage thousands of them?’.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} To that end, Google has launched Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, which aims to provide a secure, full-stack “connective tissue” between data, people and goals to optimise agents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To that end, Google has launched Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, which aims to provide a secure, full-stack “connective tissue” between data, people and goals to optimise agents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Google is building that “connective tissue” within its own ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Google is building that “connective tissue” within its own ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recently, a complex code migration by agents and engineers was completed six times faster than was possible a year ago with engineers alone. The Gemini app on MacOS was built using Antigravity—Google's own “agent-first” platform where autonomous AI agents can plan, write code, and test applications in a browser with minimal human intervention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, a complex code migration by agents and engineers was completed six times faster than was possible a year ago with engineers alone. The Gemini app on MacOS was built using Antigravity—Google's own “agent-first” platform where autonomous AI agents can plan, write code, and test applications in a browser with minimal human intervention. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tushar Deep Singh ...Read More Tushar Deep Singh is a business journalist and digital editorial leader with 12 years of experience in financial journalism. Currently Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, he is building the HT Business vertical and managing the newsletters for both Livemint and HT. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle. Throughout his career, Tushar has been instrumental in scaling digital publishing operations at some of India’s largest financial news websites. His six-year tenure at Mint—the first job—saw him plunge into online media to deliver record-breaking digital engagement for Livemint.com, including 7.2 million page views on 2017 UP Election Results day. He held fort at Livemint during a senior-level leadership transition later that year. That won him the HT Media Star Award (Bronze) in 2017 and a Certificate of Appreciation for Editorial Excellence in 2018. As the head of the digital desk at ETtech, he curated two daily, full-stack newsletters from an editorial as well as product perspective. At NDTV Profit, he transitioned from website editor to principal correspondent, reporting on the auto sector for the TV channel and website, thereby adding yet another layer to his editorial expertise. He is a post-graduate in journalism from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a graduate from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON